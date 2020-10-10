At a CAGR of 16.7% | Radiation Dose Management Market Worth $447 million by 2024

The Radiation Dose Management Market is projected to reach USD 447 Million by 2024 from USD 206 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.7%.

#Key Players- Bayer AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), PACS Health, LLC (US), and Sectra Medical Systems (Sweden). Other prominent players in this market include Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Novarad Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Agfa HealthCare (Belgium), Canon (Japan), and Qaelum N.V. (Belgium).

Based on product& service, the radiation dose management market is segmented into radiation dose management solutions and radiation dose management services. The radiation dose management solutions segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on modality, the radiation dose management market is segmented into computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, mammography, and nuclear medicine. The fluoroscopy and interventional imaging segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the radiation dose management market during the forecast period.

