Know About Femoral Hernia: Symptoms, Causes and Treatment

Femoral Hernia:

A femoral hernia is a loop of intestine, or another part of the abdominal contents, that has been forced out of the abdomen through a channel called the ‘femoral canal’ – a

tube-shaped passage at the top of the front of the thigh. The loop is usually only the size of a grape.

A femoral hernia can cause serious medical problems if left untreated, even if there are no troublesome symptoms, to begin with. Treatment is by an operation to return the herniated intestine to its proper place and close the weakness in the abdominal wall.

Symptoms of a femoral hernia?

Some people with a femoral hernia do not notice any bulge, lump, or pain, however, larger femoral hernias produce a visible bulge in your upper thigh which can be painful, especially when straining.

Causes a femoral hernia?

A femoral hernia is the result of fatty tissue or a section of the bowel protruding through into the groin on the top of your inner thigh. The section where the protrusion can occur is called the femoral canal and is considered a weak spot in the abdominal wall muscles.

The actual causes of a femoral hernia are:

Obesity

Childbirth

A persistent, heavy cough

Heavy-lifting

Straining on the toilet

Ayurvedic Treatment For Femoral Hernia:

A Femoral hernia that is small and unnoticeable and asymptomatic may hardly require any particular treatment. Your physician may monitor your condition to check whether any symptoms progress. Femoral hernias which are large or moderate-sized require surgical repair, particularly in the event that they’re creating any level of discomfort.

Ayurvedic treatment for femoral hernia made with three natural products Xembran®, Hernica®, and Acidim®, have been the best FDA approved Ayurvedic medicines for successfully healing a Femoral hernia in women.

These homegrown natural medicines reduce intestinal swelling and heal the abdominal wall by:

Regulating bowel movement.

Removing subclinical infections.

Increasing the digestive strength by balancing pH levels.

