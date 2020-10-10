Being a group at risk for Covid-19 or being isolated does not make voting compulsory – Selections Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – The Covid-19 pandemic is not expected to create a new optional voting sequence in municipal elections, according to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). People who are part of the group at risk for Covid-19 or who are in social isolation during this period will have to go to the polls or justify their absence.

The first round of the election, which will elect mayors and councilors, is scheduled for November 15. In cities where it is needed, the second round will be held on November 29.

From this year, voters can justify voting by mobile phone, in addition to the TSE portal on the Internet and the voters list offices.

The Federal Constitution provides for the obligation to vote for literate citizens over 18 and under 70. For young people aged 16 and over, voting is optional.

According to the TSE, if the voter or poll official has a fever or other symptom of Covid-19, the justification for voting must be presented with medical evidence and will only be accepted after analysis and judicial approval.

The justification must be made within 60 days of the election (January 14 for the first round and January 28 for the second round). Voters who are abroad have up to 30 days after returning to Brazil to justify their absence.

See how to justify by e-Title

Open the App Store on your phone or tablet (App Store for iOS devices or Play Store for Android devices).

Type “e-Title” in the search and download it.

To access the program, accept the terms of use, provide name, date of birth, CPF or voter registration number, mother and father name.

Create a password.

In the “More options” button, in the lower right corner of the screen, the system offers several options, including the option “Justification of absence”.

Fill in the details of the election you want to justify the reason for and the email address.

Attach a document proving the reason for your absence and click on “Finish”.

With this system, it is possible to justify the absence in the past votes.

In the case of the 2020 elections, this method will be available the day after the vote.