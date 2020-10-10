International

Crash kills military police officer in southern state

A car accident killed this Saturday morning (10), in Rio Novo do Sul, the soldier of the military police Felipe de Souza Fernandes, 31 years old.

The policeman was on the ES-487 highway, which connects BR- = 01 to Itapemirim, when at the height of the Santa Helena bridge, he would have lost control of the Honda City plate, KWS 6991, hit the protective wall of the bridge and fell height of four meters.

It was raining at the time of the accident, which occurred around 6.30am. The blow sunk the driver’s door, instantly killing the military policeman, also known by the nickname Chipão.

The car stopped in the middle of a pasture, next to the bridge. The body was attached to equipment in the Honda City and had to be released by fire department personnel.

Felipe had been a military police officer since 2013 and worked at the Integrated Operational Center for Social Defense (Ciodes) in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim. He left two children, a child of seven years and a few months.

