Mother of boy who died after being trapped in car slept while children played, police say

The mother of the brothers sick after being stuck in a car exposed to the sun in Aliança do Tocantins, in the southern region of the state, has been released to respond in full freedom after paying bail. She slept while the two children played in the vehicle. The boys were taken to Gurupi Regional Hospital, but Luiz Miguel dos Santos, 4, did not resist.

The two-year-old boy was resuscitated by the medical team and remains in serious condition. According to the National Meteorological Institute (Inmet), in the afternoon of this Thursday (8), when the case was recorded, the temperature in Aliança do Tocantins reached 39 ° C.

According to the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), an investigation was opened by the civilian police. Preliminary information indicates that the mother came home with her children after a walk and fell asleep.

While the woman was sleeping, the two children reportedly entered the vehicle to play. It is suspected that the car doors would have locked, preventing the children from getting out. The account of the event also indicates that witnesses saw the situation and went to warn the mother, who was still asleep.

Also according to the SSP, the woman was fined in flagrante delicto by the Gurupi Central Police Department delegate, but paid bail and was released. She will answer for manslaughter, as there was no principle that there was an intention to arrest the children in the car.

The case is to be investigated by the 82nd Aliança do Tocantins Police Station. Nothing prevents the woman from having the required prison during investigations. The car in which the boys were found was seized and taken to the yard of the police station.

Understand

According to the police report, the military police were called to Gurupi Regional Hospital by a nurse when the children arrived for rescue.

Civilian police reported that the mother of the children, a 43-year-old woman, told police that the children got into the car without her seeing them.

The body of the deceased child was taken to Gurupi Legal Medical Institute and returned to the family.