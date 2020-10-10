High self-esteem is allowed YES!

I, Marina, queen of the More Humor Please column, on Saturday, I decreed it.

You can find the latest bologna on the cheese board.

Being chubby and wearing a bikini?

It can.

Do you want to go out with a piece of each print on a Wednesday afternoon?

Why not?!

You must be thinking yes.

When you love yourself for who you are, you teach the world to love yourself.

And, let’s face it, no one likes people with low self-esteem.

Because we want to buy ice cream for the person soon.

My body has a lot of curves.

I look like the mountain of Petrópolis.

Sometimes I think no one will love me like that.

But, others, I think I’ll switch.

And then I come to the fateful conclusion: some people like to climb the mountain after all.

So having high self esteem has nothing to do with comparing yourself.

It is not about deceiving others either.

Or be arrogant.

It’s very ugly, by the way.

For arrogant people, we advise you to hang a watermelon on your head.

And hit the wall.

There is a clear difference between having self-esteem and feeling better than someone else.

Having high self-esteem is loving yourself.

Cut your hair for you.

Dress for yourself.

Date someone because you want to, not because the other person insists.

The more we “find” ourselves, the more we raise our level of choice.

When you love yourself, you don’t want to be mistreated.

You are happy with your own accomplishments.

So understand that you are worthy of many things.

When you love yourself, the world shines.

People have more beauty, you are happier.

Everyone wins, anyway.

If everyone had high self-esteem, the world would be more contemplative.

Less competitive.

Everyone would know their own values.

No one would take shit home.

Everyone would help each other.

And they would sit together to share the last remaining coke.

The job It is allowed to have high self-esteem! first appeared in Selections Brazil.