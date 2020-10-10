Church beatifies young Carlo Acutis, known as “the patron of the Internet”

The Catholic Church beatified, this Saturday (10), the Londoner Carlo Acutis, the first “influencer” in religious matters to reach the altars. The solemn beatification ceremony, which took place in the Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi, Italy, in the presence of the young man’s family, was broadcast live on the Internet.

The beatification was announced after the Church recognized what it considers to be a miracle performed by Acutis to a boy in Brazil. (See below)

Carlo Acutis died of leukemia at the age of 15, in Monza, Italy on October 12, 2006. He was declared “venerable” on July 5, 2018. Almost a year later, his remains were transferred in Assisi, where he was beatified this Saturday.

According to the Church, the teenager’s body is still “intact”, with his jeans and sneakers.

The date of the celebration of the young blessed becomes October 12, the date on which the Day of Our Lady of Aparecida, Patroness of Brazil, is celebrated.

The official portal of the Holy See, Vatican News, published a tribute to Acutis in which he declares that “of all the cardinal virtues (prudence, justice, strength and temperance) and theological (faith, hope and charity)” of Acutis “Is the most remarkable fortress”.

“Before he died, when asked if he was not sad to die young, he [Acutis] replied, “No, because I haven’t wasted a minute of my life doing things that don’t please God.” In other words, for Carlos, pleasing God means having a full life. Not to please God is to waste life, ”said Capuchin Brother Carlos Acácio Gonçalves Ferreira, rector of the Shrine of Despojamento in Assisi, where the young man is buried.

The blessed teenager, who loved to play football, video games, and eat Nutella and ice cream, devoted much of his life to virtual catechism and building online networks to connect more than 10,000 parishes.

Life and death

Son of Italian parents, Carlo Acutis was born in London in 1991, but soon moved with his family to Italy.

In Milan, as a teenager, Acutis created a website dedicated to the careful cataloging of every miracle already reported in the Church and to evangelism – hence the title of “patron of the Internet”.

Antonia Salzano, mother of the Blessed One, told the Vatican website that the young man, “with a relatively obsolete computer, managed to reach thousands of people on all continents” thanks to his personality and the way he communicated his faith.

The Bishop of Assisi, Domenico Sorrentino, affirms that the new Blessed now exercises “a similar attraction” to that of Saint Francis of Assisi in his time.

“In Assisi, we are used to the charm of San Francisco, which attracts millions of visitors and many devotees. But the fact that a boy who died at 15 in 2006 is already so influential is something that can only be explained by supernatural reasons. Carlo’s exercises are, in a way, similar to those that Francisco de Assis performed, ”the priest told Italian media.

“All men are born originals, but many die like photocopies, don’t let that happen to you!” Recommended his generation Acutis, who managed to reach thousands of people around the world with their young language via the Internet.

The path to Acutis’ beatification emerged in 2013, when the family of a boy from Mato Grosso do Sul said the boy was healed of a serious illness after touching a relic of the Blessed One, an outfit containing the Carlo’s blood.

The relic is in a parish of Campo Grande, commissioned by Father Marcelo Tenório, who performs masses for the blessed every October 12.

“The child, I remember well, was stunted and had problems with the annular pancreas. She ate nothing, ingested neither solid nor liquid and had a cure shortly after, ”Father Marcelo Tenório told G1.

Beatification is the first step in becoming a saint of the Church, when two miracles must be interceded.

The young man is considered by Pope Francis as “brilliant” and “creative”, an example for new generations.

“It is true that the digital world can expose you to the risk of withdrawal, isolation or empty pleasure. But we must not forget that in this environment there are young people who are also creative and, sometimes, brilliant”, wrote Pope Francis in as an example Carlo Acutis.