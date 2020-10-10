How to choose the ideal air conditioner for your environment

It’s just the heat coming back so that we can look for ways to survive. Especially, if we realize that over the years, the days are getting hotter and hotter. Having said that, who has never dreamed of having an air conditioner in the home?

The problem is, buying something for the first time isn’t always that easy. Walking into a store and picking the first model we see before what we need is almost always a bad idea. With an air conditioning unit it would be no different.

There are some factors to consider when purchasing an air conditioner, such as the number of BTUs needed for the environment you want to install it in, the type of device best suited to your needs, and know how much energy the different air conditioning models consume.

But after all, what is this BTU?

Image: Deagreez / iStock

BTU is the acronym for British Thermal Unit. And this is very important information when choosing your air conditioning unit.

The higher the BTU, the higher the power of the air conditioner. However, in most cases it is not necessary to purchase the most powerful device. And the reason is that the amount of BTU sufficient will always depend on the size of the room in which the air conditioner will be installed.

Now that we know what BTU is, how do we calculate it?

Image: Deagreez / iStock

Thinking about calculating the number of BTUs for a room can be scary at first, but in reality, it’s a very simple account. For this, you just need to have some information: the size of the space in which the air conditioning unit will be installed and the average number of people who will occupy this space.

With this information in hand, what you need to keep in mind is that to cool an environment you will need 600 (if you have less sun exposure) to 800 (if you have more sun exposure). sun) BTUs per square meter.

Example of a room with low exposure to the sun:

For a 10m² room where only one person sleeps, the bill will be: (600 × 10) + 600 = 6,600. Therefore, the power needed to cool this room will be 6,600 BTU. For a 10 m² bedroom where two people sleep, the bill will be: (600 × 10) + 600 + 600 = 7,200. Therefore, the power needed to cool this room will be 7,200 BTU.

Despite this, a 9,000 BTU air conditioning unit is recommended in both cases to ensure the room is cool.

Example of a room very exposed to the sun:

For a 10 m² room where only one person sleeps, the bill will be: (800 × 10) + 600 = 8,800. Therefore, the power needed to cool this room will be 8,800 BTU. For a 10 m² room where two people will sleep, the bill will be: (800 × 10) + 800 + 800 = 9,600. Therefore, the power needed to cool this room will be 9,600 BTU.

Following the previous example, it is recommended in both cases a higher power air conditioning unit to guarantee the cooling of the room. A model with at least 12,000 BTUs will do the job.

BTUs calculated, now is the time to know the types of air conditioning

Image: PCH-Vector / iStock

Knowing which type of air conditioner is right for you is of utmost importance. Again, the space in which the device will stay will influence this decision. Are we going to go to them?

Portable

Image: AlexLMX / iStock

Also known as floor air conditioning, this model is very practical and ideal for small spaces. Besides the distribution facility, it also allows you to transport it wherever you want.

Window

Image: AlexWang_AU / iStock

Ideal for small spaces, this air conditioning model is made in one piece. The condensation and evaporation of the air is done by this one part. And while it does make noise, it’s usually not a problem. For its installation (which is very practical) it is necessary to have a hole and a bracket in the wall.

Slipt

Image: Olivier Verriest / iStock

Quiet and modern. These are the best adjectives for this type of air conditioning. However, not all is flowered. As it consists of two parts (a condensing unit and an evaporator), work is often necessary for its installation. The residential split air conditioning models are:

Traditional: in this model, while the evaporator stays inside, the condenser stays outside the house Window: in this model, the condenser is fixed to the window, which makes it ideal for rooms in which the unit will be installed without an external zone.Hi-wall: in this model, the condensing unit is fixed at the top of the wall, which makes this model ideal for those who cannot or do not want to do a job to install The air conditioning.

And are hot and cold air conditioning units worth it?

Image: Suradech14 / iStock

Also known as reverse cycle air conditioning, these models are ideal, and sometimes even necessary, for those who live in places that, in addition to the heat, are very cold. If you are a very cold person, it is also worth having this type of air conditioning on the horizon. However, what will influence even when choosing a device with this feature is where you live.

Last, but not the least: energy expenditure.

Image: Rattankun Thongbun / iStock

If there is one thing that has already made sense for the Brazilian, it is the knowledge that air conditioning units use energy which is a beauty. Therefore, it is good to have some information in mind before purchasing your own.

The first is whether the electrical grid in your home or building is prepared for this additional energy expenditure. However, you must pay attention to the voltage of your device.

Although this does not change the power of the air conditioner, 110V models consume more power than 220V models. For this reason, 110V devices require a three-phase power supply (indicated for houses with electrical equipment whose sum of powers exceeds 8000W), since they need this additional energy.

Inverter x double inverter

The inverter is a technology that aims to reduce the energy consumption of a device. Which, therefore, helps to reduce the electricity bill.

This technology works as follows: since it is not necessary to disconnect the compressor from the device, voltage peaks do not occur, which generates a better flow of energy. Indeed, by reaching the desired temperature more effectively, the temperature stabilizes, optimizing its operation and thus avoiding excessive expenditure.

Dual Inverter technology, developed by the manufacturer LG and used exclusively in its air conditioning units, is a kind of evolution of Inverter technology.

Devices with Dual Inverter technology use a double motor. This, of course, doubles the speed that the air conditioner takes to reach the desired temperature, further optimizing its operation and obtaining a better result while saving energy.

According to the manufacturer, air conditioners using Dual Inverter technology save up to 70% energy compared to conventional models while units using Inverter technology only save 30% when the same comparison is made.

However, it’s important to note that because it’s a proprietary technology, it ends up making the manufacturer’s devices more expensive than their competition. It’s up to you to decide if the investment is worth it.

Finally, we recommend that you choose air conditioning models with the Procel energy saving seal rated A or B, as they will help you achieve greater energy savings.

