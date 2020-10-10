Chief government minister diagnosed with Covid-19

The Chief Minister of the Government Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, was diagnosed with the new coronavirus this Saturday (10). The information was released by the file.

According to the Government Secretariat, the minister “has only mild flu-like symptoms” and will be isolated, working remotely. He is the tenth member of the first echelon of government to be infected with Covid-19.

“We inform you that the Chief Minister of the Governmental Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic Luiz Eduardo Ramos tested positive for Covid-19 today. The Minister has only mild flu symptoms. Ramos will work in remote isolation “, did he declare.

With Ramos’ diagnosis, the four ministers who dispatch to the Planalto Palace have already been infected with the new disease. Besides Ramos, the Ministers of Civil House, Walter Braga Netto, of the Office of Institutional Security (GSI), Augusto Heleno, and the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Jorge Oliveira, work in the same building as President Jair Bolsonaro.

President Jair Bolsonaro was diagnosed with Covid-19 on July 7. For more than two weeks, he changed his routine and remained isolated at the Palácio da Alvorada, with dispatches and videoconference meetings.

The Ministers of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, Citizenship, Onyx Lorenzoni, Education, Milton Ribeiro, Science and Technology, Marcos Pontes, Union Comptroller General Wagner Rosário, and Tourism, were also contaminated by the disease. Marcelo Álvaro Antônio.