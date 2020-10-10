Global Pertussis Market Competitive Landscape and Growth Opportunity, Industry Status and Forecast to 2027||GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Merck & Co. Inc

Pertussis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of whooping cough worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the pertussis market are GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Merck & Co. Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Panacea Biotec Ltd., among others.

Segmentation:Global Pertussis Market

Pertussis market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of diagnosis, the pertussis market is segmented into blood tests, chest X-ray, nose or throat culture & test and others

On the basis of treatment, the pertussis market is segmented into medication, vaccination, supportive treatments and others. Medication segment further divided into macrolide antibiotics, antimicrobial drugs. Vaccination segment further segmented into whole-cell (WP) vaccines based on killed B. pertussis organisms and acellular (AP) vaccines based on one or more highly purified individual pertussis antigens.

Route of administration segment of pertussis market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others

On the basis of end-users, the pertussis market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the pertussis market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy others

Global Pertussis Market Drivers And Restraints:

Moreover, increased awareness programmes for pertussis vaccination, continuous rising demand to treat pertussis infection and procurement of vaccine by WHO, UNICEF and other government authorities in poor or developing countries will boost up the pertussis market.

However, lack patient’s awareness about the disease in developing countries and adverse effects after the vaccination may hamper the pertussis market.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Pertussis Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Pertussis Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Pertussis Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

