Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Market Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future||Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., ADVANTEST CORPORATION

Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Market

Terahertz and infrared spectroscopy market is registering a healthy CAGR of 21.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to administrative guidelines for analytical manufacturing technology and raised use of food fingerprinting techniques.

Some of the major players operating in global terahertz and infrared spectroscopy market are Luna, TOPTICA Photonics AG, TeraView, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., ADVANTEST CORPORATION, Bruker, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Menlo Systems GmbH, ABB, Princeton Instruments, JASCO among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of applications of terahertz spectroscopy in homeland security

Technological advancements and new product launches

Due to rising semiconductor industry, Pharma and biotech research

High instrument costs

Market Segmentation: Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Market

By Application

(Semiconductors, Homeland Security, Non-Destructive Testing, Research & Development Biomedical),

Spectrum

(Near-Infrared Radiation (NIR), Mid-Infrared Radiation (MIR), Far-Infrared Radiation (FIR)),

Technology

(Benchtop, Microscopy, Portable & Handheld, Hyphenated),

End Use

(Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, Industrial Chemistry, Food & Beverage Testing, Environmental Testing, Other Application),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

