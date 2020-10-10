North America Healthcare IT Market Business Strategies and Opportunities, Challenges with Top Trending Key Players ||Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Carestream Health, Siemens Healthineers AG, Agfa-Gevaert Group

Healthcare IT market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 211.63 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.67% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the Healthcare IT market report are Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Carestream Health, Siemens Healthineers AG, Agfa-Gevaert Group, athenahealth, Inc., eClinicalWorks, GENERAL ELECTRIC, GREENWAY HEALTH, LLC., Infor, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NXGN Management, LLC, Oracle, Siilo, BigHealth, Vida Health, SWORD Health, NOVIGENIX SA, Lantum, BD ROWA, Bioaxis, Ada Health GmbH among other domestic players. Market share data is available for North America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key points for analysis

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Drivers and restrains of the market To get a comprehensive overview of the Healthcare IT market. Key developments in the market Market volume Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Key Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for North America healthcare IT market are need for paper less technology, increasing government initiatives on healthcare IT sectors, adoption of cloud services and prevalence of chronic diseases.

Increasing government Initiatives on Healthcare IT Sectors

Various healthcare IT related government initiatives have been launched by the government of different countries such as India, China, Japan and others, that has a clear vision to deliver better health outcomes.

Below are few initiatives taken by government in HCIT sector:

According to the, Canadian Healthcare Technology, in June 2018, The Canadian government has launched a USD 24.9 million program to fund cross-disciplinary research in the area of artificial intelligence and healthcare. The Canadian Institutes of Health Research is leading the effort, called the Collaborative Health Research Projects. This will be launched competition which will built bridge of artificial intelligence, health research and the social sciences and humanities.

According to the, Canadian Healthcare Technology, in May 2018, a digital health portal giving Quebec patients access to their own data was launched. Health Minister Gaétan Barrette announced that Carnet santé Québec will be available on computers, tablets and smartphones. This online service tool for the patients will be simple, safe, secure and free.

Key Points:

Epic Systems Corporation is going to dominate the North America healthcare IT market followed by McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Carestream Health and Siemens AG.

The HCIT outsourcing services segment is dominating the North America healthcare IT market.

Providers segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation:North America Healthcare IT Market

The North America healthcare IT market is segmented on the basis of products & services into HCIT outsourcing services, healthcare provider solutions and healthcare payer solutions. In 2018, HCIT outsourcing services segment is expected to dominate the healthcare IT market with the highest market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The healthcare provider solutions are further segmented on the basis of clinical solutions and non-clinical solutions.

The clinical solutions are further sub segmented into electronic health records medical image processing and analysis systems, picture archiving and communication systems, radiology information systems, laboratory information systems, vendor neutral archive, computerized physician order entry, clinical decision support systems, specialty management information systems, healthcare IT integration systems, practice management systems, radiation dose management and others.

The non-clinical solutions are also sub segmented into healthcare information exchange, revenue cycle management solutions, financial management systems, population health management solutions, medical document management solutions, pharmacy information systems, workforce management systems and healthcare analytics.

The North America healthcare IT market is segmented based on end users into providers and payers. In 2018, providers segment is estimated to rule with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Providers are further sub segmented into hospitals, home healthcare, diagnostic centres, ambulatory surgical centres and pharmacies. Payers are further sub segmented into public and private.

The North America healthcare IT market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Drivers: North America Healthcare IT Market

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of paper less technology, increasing government initiatives on healthcare it sectors, adoption of cloud services and prevalence of chronic diseases.

Need for paper less technology

Healthcare IT is the area of information technology that involves the design, development, creation, use and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industries and other healthcare providers. It supports health information management across computerized systems and the secure exchange of health information between consumers, providers, payers and quality monitors. With the utilization of electronic health records (EHRs) use of information technology (IT) is increasing in healthcare sector.

The hospitals, clinics and other healthcare professionals are using paperless technology software in clinical and non-clinical solutions to simplify their work and work with the errorless activities with the EHR systems, mobile applications and other services and solutions. This helps the healthcare organizations and benefits them to lower cost and heightened efficiency and digital format, whether on computer drives, flash drives or in cloud-based systems, is cheaper than printing and storing it on paper.

According to the iDashboard, in between 2000 to 2009, the America’s paper consumption was dropped by 20.0% and due to the government initiatives towards the environment, in 2017 around 75.0% of U.S. adult’s promises to help environment in their daily needs.

