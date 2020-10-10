The bomb squad is activated to retrieve the grenade found in Vitória

Rua Ormantino Röhr, on the island of Príncipe, where a pomegranate was found. (Photo: Kananda Natielly)

A grenade was found this Saturday morning (10), in Rua Ormantino Röhr, in the district of Ilha do Príncipe, in Vitória.

According to information from the Special Operations Command (COE) of the military police, a street cleaner found the object in an alleyway where several houses are located and called the police.

Upon arriving at the scene, police identified that the grenade had its precursor activated and the levers pulled, meaning it was allegedly used to cause an explosion, but, due to some type of mechanical failure, did not did not explode.

Police said the damage would be significant if the steps to ignite the equipment had been completed.

“The explosion hits anything within 10 yards or more. Not to mention the shrapnel it causes. If it had been set off, by where it was thrown, the death toll would be great. “said a cable from the Prime Minister who attended the event.

Police said the device would be destroyed. “We will take you to a safe place where we will do the destruction,” said the corporal.