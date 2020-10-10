Interest in election grows and fear of voting decreases in SP, says Datafolha – Selições Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – The interest of the paulistano in the mayoral election has grown. At the same time, the percentage of voters who feel unsure of voting during the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced the postponement of elections from October to November, has declined.

This is what a Datafolha survey, carried out in partnership with Folha de S. Paulo and TV Globo, reveals. The institute heard from 1,092 people over the age of 16 on October 5 and 6. The margin of error is about three points.

For 37%, there is great interest in the election that will define the next person to occupy today the seat of Bruno Covas (PSDB), candidate for re-election. In the previous survey, on September 21 and 22, it was 30%.

The voters of Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) are by far the most enthusiastic about the process: 72% say they are very interested in the vote.

The index for those not interested in the election remained stable, from 33% to 29%. The election to the city council has less appeal, but still saw a positive oscillation, within the margin of error: from 22% to 27%. One third (33%) have no interest.

The vote considers 28% as dangerous, against 34% in the previous poll. Those who think the act is safe have remained stable (from 24% to 26%), as well as those who think it is somewhat safe (from 42% to 46%).

Most of the poor feel the most insecure. Given the hypothesis of not going to vote for fear of being infected with a new coronavirus, 21% of the ears, a stable index compared to September.

In this tour, Datafolha also visited the field in three other capitals. The pattern of interest in the electoral process and fears about the pandemic do not differ much from those recorded in São Paulo.

In Rio de Janeiro, where 900 people were heard and where the margin of error is also three percentage points, 34% say they are very interested in the election and 37%, not at all. In local legislative litigation, the disinterest is 40%.

They do not feel safe going to vote 33% of Cariocas, against 44% who consider the act a little safe and 21%, who consider it completely safe. They are considering not going to the polls due to the 24% risk of contracting the disease.

The greatest fear is found among women, among blacks and among those who vote null and void.

In Belo Horizonte the interest is 37%, while 24% do not want to be informed of the election. In the capital of Minas Gerais, Datafolha heard from 800 people, also with a margin of error of three points.

The race for municipal councilor in the city is not very exciting either. A third (33%) say they have no interest, more than the 26% who say they have a lot.

Among local voters, fear of going to vote would cause 18% to give up the idea. In general, those who find the practice safe (24%) and unsafe (25%) are equivalent. Half of the ears find going to a polling station a bit safe.

In Recife, where Datafolha also listened to 800 voters with the same margin of error, the lack of interest in the municipal election is 37%. 26% are somewhat interested, while 28% say they are moderately excited. There, the interest is greater among women and more educated people.

The election to the local chamber said nothing either to 36%, while 24% said they were quite interested.

In terms of coronavirus, fear of the pathogen would make 23% consider not going to the polls on November 15. 20% of residents feel safe, compared to 48% who think they vote a little safe and 31% who do not feel safe.

Datafolha registered the polls with regional electoral courts under number SP-08428/2020 in São Paulo, PE-08999/2020 in Recife, MG-09256/2020 in Belo Horizonte and RJ-09140/2020 in Rio.