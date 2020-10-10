International
Falling trees prohibit BR-262 from Domingos Martins
The rain that hit the mountainous region of the state on Saturday morning (10) began to cause inconvenience. Trees fell and sections of BR-262 partially closed, in Domingos Martins
Tree fall on the BR-262, at Domingos Martins (Photo: internet user)
.
According to the Federal Roads Police, there have been partial bans and traffic jams between km 70 and 80 at Domingos Martins.
The PRF calls for the attention of drivers traveling in the region.