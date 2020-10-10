Falling trees prohibit BR-262 from Domingos Martins

The rain that hit the mountainous region of the state on Saturday morning (10) began to cause inconvenience. Trees fell and sections of BR-262 partially closed, in Domingos Martins

Tree fall on the BR-262, at Domingos Martins (Photo: internet user)

.

According to the Federal Roads Police, there have been partial bans and traffic jams between km 70 and 80 at Domingos Martins.

The PRF calls for the attention of drivers traveling in the region.