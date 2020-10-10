International

Falling trees prohibit BR-262 from Domingos Martins

rej October 10, 2020

The rain that hit the mountainous region of the state on Saturday morning (10) began to cause inconvenience. Trees fell and sections of BR-262 partially closed, in Domingos Martins

Tree fall on the BR-262, at Domingos Martins (Photo: internet user)

.

According to the Federal Roads Police, there have been partial bans and traffic jams between km 70 and 80 at Domingos Martins.

The PRF calls for the attention of drivers traveling in the region.

rej

Related Articles

October 7, 2020
4

Middle East E Commerce Logistics Market revenue strategy 2020 |Gati Limited, Verks Global Logistics LLC, Emirates Logistics LLC, RAK Logistics, etc

October 8, 2020
14

Global Flat Glass Market Is Booming Worldwide (2020-2026) | By Top Leading Players – OldCastle, Guardian Industries Corp, NSG Group

October 6, 2020
10

North America Prefilled Syringes Market Growth Analysis Up To 2020 – 2026 | Bayer AG, MedPro Group, SCHOTT AG, Gerresheimer AG

October 8, 2020
5

Cold Sore Treatment Market 2020 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis || Leading Players – Squarex, Merix Pharmaceutical Corp, AiCuris, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Medivir AB, Renaissance Pharma

Close