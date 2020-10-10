Tribuna Livre: English opens doors to education, jobs and connectivity

Covid has changed the way we think about education, as well as the way we will manage our future. However, one thing has not changed: more than ever, learning English is an opportunity that opens doors to education, employment and connectivity. This crisis has changed many traditional educational activities, and the new reality of distance or hybrid education is creating difficult times for schools, families, students and teachers.

In light of this, the US government has deepened its partnerships with Brazilian teachers and institutions to make the teaching of English even more accessible. As the Director of English Programs for the US Embassy and Consulates in Brazil, I am proud to share a few examples of our progress.

Opportunities for Students: English is the language of science, business and the Internet, expanding educational and economic opportunities. In October, we kicked off the Second English Olympics with ChatClass, a cultural competition on WhatsApp that involves thousands of students and teachers interacting in English about the future of work. Other face-to-face programs have also gone virtual, such as STEAM & English organized this month for students and teachers in the public network. We continue to motivate our future scientists and teachers.

Opportunities for teachers: The pandemic has highlighted the hard work of Brazilian educators. Fifty teachers from public schools in northern Brazil have participated in courses offered by the Embassy and now run free online courses for more than 350 English teachers in the region.

Innovation opportunities: We have created a new podcast in collaboration with the University of Texas –Língua da Gente: Slice of Life– produced for Brazilians and available for free. They are authentic and fun conversations to explain the language and the culture.

Partnership opportunities: Our partnerships have been around for a long time; we work together to improve the teaching and learning of English. This year, 18 face-to-face projects launched by education departments, universities and federal institutes were suspended. We saw an opportunity: From March to September, we worked with over 45 schools and benefited 540,000 teachers across the country. More than 100 professors from eight engineering universities have learned to integrate the language into their degrees. Partnerships with ES and SC incubators have trained local entrepreneurs in the use of English, thus broadening their actions.

Opportunities for everyone: learning a second language facilitates engagement and fosters relationships. Through the use of new digital tools, we can cross borders and access new communities in Brazil and the United States.

Jennifer L. Uhler is the Director of the English Language Education Office at the US Embassy and Consulates in Brazil.