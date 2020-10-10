If there were more cattle in the Pantanal, the disaster would have been less, says Agriculture Minister on fire – Selições Brasil

ÃO PAULO, SP – Minister Tereza Cristina (Agriculture) said on Friday (9) that the environmental disaster caused by the fires in the Pantanal would be less if there was more livestock activity in the biome.

“A disaster happened because we had a lot of dry organic matter, and maybe if we had had a few more cattle in the Pantanal it would have been even less of a disaster than we have had this year. . But this should serve as a reflection on what should we do, ”said the minister, during a hearing within the special Senate committee, which monitors the actions to fight fires in the Pantanal.

The minister uses the controversial thesis of the “firefighter’s ox”, already defended by Minister Ricardo Salles (Environment) and widely criticized by environmentalists.

According to this view, free-range beef would eat the grass and thus help reduce the amount of material that helps spread fire. Livestock-related sectors use this argument to criticize the decline in herds in the Pantanal biome in recent years.

“I say something that sometimes people criticize, but the ox helps, he is the firefighter of the Pantanal, because whoever eats this mass of grass, whether it is native grass or planted grass , which was made exchange, ”he said.

“It’s him [boi] who eats this pasta to prevent what we have had this year. Along with the drought, the water in the basement also dropped in its levels. This mass has become what? A highly combustible incendiary material, he added.

Last month, during a hearing at the STF (Supreme Federal Court), the minister had already declared that agriculture and rural producers are the most important allies for the preservation of the environment and that “to vilify the Brazilian agriculture does not help at all “.

In her speech to the Senate, Tereza Cristina said that the “pantaneiro” has been largely responsible for preserving the biome in recent years. However, he stresses that the indigenous population of the region has become impoverished and that a form of sustainable economy in the region is necessary to maintain the environment.

“The Pantanal, the man of the Pantanal preserved until today. Maybe our cattle that started there 200 years ago, in the Pantanal. The Pantanal was the breadbasket, let’s say, of our state’s wealth there in the past with vast livestock, and even so, we have achieved today, in 2020, a Pantanal with over eighty percent conservation, ”he said.

The minister also called for improving infrastructure in the region to avoid future disasters. Tereza Cristina said that often the equipment to fight fires is there, but there are logistical issues that prevent them from reaching the places where they are needed.

Tereza Cristina also said there was a need for training bases for the “Pantanal man” so that he and his employees would also be brigadiers, fighting the fires.