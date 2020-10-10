Uncategorized
Global Pyrimethamine Market 2020 Opportunities with Industry Size, Competitor Analysis and Regional Demand||GlaxoSmithKline plc, Impax Laboratories, Inc., NCBO BioPortal, Pfizer, Inc., PRN Pharmacal, SUDA Pharmaceuticals
Pyrimethamine market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period.
Key points for analysis
- To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies.
- Drivers and restrains of the market
- To get a comprehensive overview of the pyrimethamine market.
- Key developments in the market
- Market volume
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
Global Pyrimethamine Market Scope and Market Size
The pyrimethamine market is segmented on the basis of indication, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
- On the basis of indications, pyrimethamine market is segmented into malaria, toxoplasmosis and others.
- Route of administration segment of pyrimethamine market is segmented into oral.
- On the basis of end-users, the pyrimethamine market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare and others.
- On the basis of distribution channel, pyrimethamine market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy and others.
Global Pyrimethamine Market Drivers & Restraints:
Rising prevalence of parasites infection worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.
The increased prevalence of malaria & AIDS associated toxoplasmosis will drives the global pyrimethamine market. But, stringent regulatory guidelines for the approval of new treatment or medicine may hamper the global pyrimethamine market.
Pyrimethamine is one of the antagonists of folic acid which is used as an antimalarial or with a sulphonamide to treat toxoplasmosis. Pyrimethamine inhibits plasmodia dihydrofolate reductase due to this blocks the biosynthesis of purines and pyrimidines, which are essential for DNA synthesis and cell multiplication.
This process leads to failure of nuclear division at the time of schizont formation in erythrocytes and liver. It is commonly used as an adjunct in the treatment of uncomplicated, chloroquine resistant, P. falciparum malaria.
Table Of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global Pyrimethamine Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Pyrimethamine Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Pyrimethamine Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
