Automotive Terminal Market Comprehensive Analysis On Opportunities, Upcoming Trends, Business Strategies And Revenue Assessments

Global automotive terminal market is witness an estimated value of USD 29.96 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

List of Best Players profiled in Automotive Terminal Market Report;

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive terminal market are Viney Corporation Limited, Keats Manufacturing Co., Molex, PKC Group Ltd, FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD, Lear Corporation., Delphi Technologies, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., TE Connectivity, Shree Krishna Automotive Components, Koopman Logistics Group, Terminal Technologies (I) Pvt. Ltd, BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG,, IRISO Electronics CO., LTD,, Terminal Supply Co., Ascon Engineering Industries, Vehicle Wiring Products Ltd, Patel Mech India, KOREA ELECTRIC TERMINAL CO., LTD. and others.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for automotive system which is supported by government mandates is driving the market forces for automotive terminal market

Rapid increase in electrical system in vehicle is also acting as market driver

Increasing energy-efficient e-mobility as well as connected devices are some factors leading to this market expansion

Increase in concepts of electronics components per vehicle can also act as a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

Highly Consolidated automotive terminal market is hampering the market growth

Complexity associated with the long-term reliability feature for the high voltage terminals will restrict the market growth

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Continental announced the acquisition of Kathrein Automotive GmbH so that they can expand their connected mobility, and strengthen them in automotive antenna market. To increase the vehicle connectivity, the company is also planning to develop a high performance intelligent antenna. This acquisition will lead in expansion and new innovation under connectivity solutions for automotive terminals

In August 2018, TE Connectivity announced its acquisition of ABB’s ENTRELEC terminal block business. This acquisition will help the company to create platform in order to reduce complexity and drive innovation. By adding the ABB’s ENTRELEC terminal block offering to the company’s portfolio, the company will be able to provide complete system for signal, power and data connectivity.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Application

Cooling

Engine & Emission Control

Safety & Security System

Body Control & Interiors

Infotainment

Lighting System

Battery System

By Current Rating

Below 40 Ampere

41–100 Ampere

Above 100 Ampere

By Type- On–Highway Vehicle

Passenger Car (PC)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Type- Off-Highway Vehicle

Agricultural Vehicle

Construction Vehicle

