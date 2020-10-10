Reopening of museums, halls, cinemas and cultural centers in MS with the green phase – Selições Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – The capital of São Paulo has reached the green phase of Plano SP. The information, confirmed to Folha de S. Paulo by a person involved in the process, will be announced during the press conference this Friday 9 by Governor João Doria (PSDB) and Mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB), from 12:45 p.m. . This means that museums, theaters, concert halls, libraries and galleries will be able to reopen their doors. But cultural life in São Paulo must take a long time to return to normal.

Indeed, until further notice, cultural spaces must follow a series of protocols already signed by the mayor of São Paulo.

Mandatory use of masks, employee awareness and education routines, disinfection of spaces, temperature measurement of visitors, rapid screening of employees to identify possible cases, social distancing, occupying 60% of maximum capacity – it all does part of day-to-day culture.

For now, events will only be allowed if they have a maximum of 600 people – except for obtaining special permission from the Municipal Licensing Secretariat. Events of more than 2,000 people are prohibited under all circumstances.

In theaters, spectators should occupy seats interchangeably, leaving two seats free between people. If the place is occupied by tables, the chairs should be one meter apart. Places where the public is standing should have markings on the ground, to ensure distance. Changing rooms must be used individually.

A similar thing will happen with cinemas, which will have an eight hour limit on operation and the requirement of one and a half meters inside and outside the theaters, which also prohibits certain seats inside the theaters. rooms. Spaces should endeavor to prevent the formation of queues.

For Frederico Eckschimidt, epidemiologist at the USP School of Medicine, the levels of the disease in São Paulo justify the progression towards the green phase, but we must not forget that it still exists. “Several places that have opened ended up coming in because people end up being careless. What needs to be clear is that the problem is not over and that care must be maintained. What changes is the organization of services, but who can stay at home should stay, ”he says.

What opens in São Paulo Masp indicates that he should open the ad as soon as the green phase occurs. The museum expects an audience below its historical average for the months to come, given the limited audience and the economic crisis haunting Brazilians.

The Pinacoteca – comprising the Luz, Estação Pinacoteca and São Paulo Memorial da Resistência units – will open on approximately the fifth day after activities resume in the capital. “This interval is necessary for the mobilization, the adjustments, the communication of the employees and the company”, specifies the museum, in a note.

Itaú Cultural will resume face-to-face activities on Tuesday (13). The first step will be to reopen the exhibitions open a few days before the suspension of activities. The Sandra Cinto exhibitions return: from ideas in the head to the eyes in the sky, Occupation Rino Levi, in addition to the permanent exhibition of the Brasiliana and Numismatics collections. The days and hours of operation will be reduced, Tuesday to Sunday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to Eduardo Saron, director of Itaú Cultural, the post-pandemic keyword will be “hybridization”. “We will embrace face-to-face activities in an integrated manner with the virtual actions that have grown considerably over this period,” he said, in a note.

The MAM (Museum of Modern Art) announced the reopening of its physical space next Tuesday (13). The public will be able to make visits with free admission, upon prior reservation on the site. In the revival there will be three unseen exhibitions -Antonio Dias: Defeats and Victories, MAM Photography Collectors Club – 20 Years and Projeto Parede. The museum library will be served by digital channels and tours will be scheduled. The period of stay in the library area will be controlled.

The MIS (Museum of Image and Sound) reopens next week, Friday the 16th, with Bob Gruen’s John Lennon exhibition in New York, temporarily suspended five days after its inauguration in March.

The Tomie Ohtake Institute reopens from Saturday next week, the 17th, initially operating Friday through Sunday, 12pm to 5pm. The reopening will bring two new samples and resume two interrupted by the pandemic. The exhibitions of the 7th EDP in the arts and the 2nd Design Award of the Instituto Tomie Ohtake Leroy Merlin will be inaugurated. Mariana Palma and Tomie Ohtake return.

The Institute of Contemporary Art (IAC) follows the same path and reopens Tuesday (13) with the Lumières de la Mémoire exhibition, which celebrates the opening of the institution’s new headquarters and will be open to visitors from Tuesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cinema director Petra Belas Artes announced its opening on Saturday (10). Of the six exhibition halls, only the four largest will be resumed at this first moment, with reduced hours and with more time between sessions. By respecting the protocols, the maximum occupancy will be 60% – although the average, on weekends, for example, will be 85%, according to Juliana Brito, general manager.

Espaço Itaú de Cinema is also expected to reopen as soon as possible, but does not specify a specific day. The Cinesystem network claims to be ready, but has not yet set the dates. Centerplex theaters are expected to be closed for at least a week.

The giant Cinemark is expected to slowly reopen in the capital of São Paulo, starting with Market Place.

The CCBB (Banco do Brasil Cultural Center) in São Paulo is planning the resumption in October, but without defining a date. During the period of closure, the cultural center has undertaken reforms and maintenance works in the theatrical and cinematographic space, which should be completed in the first half of October.

Japan House should reopen its doors from October 20, with the possibility of programming. Planning for the recovery relies on advice from Santa Cruz Hospital.

Casa das Rosas is due to reopen next week, but it does not specify the exact day.

The Instituto Moreira Salles plans to reopen IMS Paulista on Tuesday (13). Visits must be planned. The site will reopen with three exhibitions, including an original one -Paz Errázuriz: Fundación MAPFRE collections. It will also be possible to visit the Café Balaio, the Travessa bookstore and access the sculpture Echo, by artist Richard Serra. The Balaio restaurant was already open.

The Teatro Bibi Ferreira will resume its activities next week, Saturday 17th, with shows for children – “Os 3 Porquinhos, O Musical”, at 4.15 pm, and “Uma Aventura na Neve ea Anna’s Birthday”, at 5.30 pm. The next day, the venue will present performances of “Peter Pan & Sininho in Neverland” at 4:15 pm and “Little Red Riding Hood and the Wolf” at 5:30 pm.

The Sesc units in São Paulo will first reopen for exhibitions. From Thursday (15), Sesc Bom Retiro opens the Caipirismo – José Antônio da Silva and Jocelino Soares exhibition. The other week, the 20th, Sesc Pompeia opens Farsa – Lingua, Fratura, Fiction: Brasil – Portugal and Kader Attia – Irreparáveis ​​Reparos.

But even if it does, not all cultural spaces intend to reopen immediately. “Having the release doesn’t mean we can reopen it immediately,” says Danilo dos Santos Miranda, director of Sesc São Paulo. The institution’s theaters and cinemas may still take time to reopen.

“On the one hand, we want to open everything as quickly as possible. On the other hand, we must take the necessary precautions to guarantee the safety of all users ”, specifies the director.

At IMS Paulista, the cinema will not reopen yet. The Porto Seguro theater remains closed until the end of the year.

In the midst of a crisis involving its management entity, the Municipal Theater canceled all its 2020 activities.

The Centro Cultural São Paulo must remain closed at least until next Thursday (15), in accordance with a decree of the town hall which suspends the deadlines within the framework of the public administration. As this is an equipment without doors or turnstiles, the main challenge reported by the institution was to think of logistics allowing everyone to access the space in complete safety.

Among the concert halls, Audio, Espaço das Américas, which intends to open a series to an audience organized by tables, Tom Brasil, which should reopen in the first half of November, and Blue Note, which has the return of the shows scheduled for the 15 November – with a program of shows already defined until December.

Some concert halls and nightclubs adopted the strategy of reopening as restaurants, which were allowed to resume work in July. This is the case of Bourbon Street, which presents itself as a bar-restaurant with live music, and which even before the announcement of the green phase had already scheduled its reopening for next Thursday (15).

Another house that is preparing the programming of the green phase is Villa Country, which had already returned with the events in September. On social networks, casa fotos has already posted photos in which only employees appear hidden.

Casa Natura Musical will no longer operate now, and Cine Joia is expected to resume gradually in December.

Certain cultural spaces simply cannot function without agglomeration. This is the case of Espaço Satyros, on Roosevelt Square. The site will not reopen until there is “absolute control of this pandemic”, according to Ivam Cabral, founder of Cia Satyros. “Until March, we won’t reopen,” he said.

“If we had to create an issue according to the protocols of the town hall, we could not work. We are a very large distribution, there are 14 fixed people, plus dozens and dozens of guest actors. Our plays always have a very large audience, so we can’t do that. We can only open the doors when we have absolute control of this pandemic, that is, when the vaccine appears, “he said.

“The determination of the town hall doesn’t mean much to us. There is legitimate pressure from producers, from other theaters. We are talking about reopening, but we are not an audience. Will this audience face this? parade?”

Teatro Oficina follows the same line as Satyros and is not expected to reopen until March 2021. The press release says the takeover involves complex issues. “The plays produced by the company have a great amount of cast and chorus, besides being durable. To reopen, the theater needs financial conditions to hire employees for the reopening, such as ticketing, cleaning, security, etc. “