Supreme Minister orders the release of André do Rap, head of the CCP in the SP – Selições Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – One of São Paulo’s main police operations in 2019 succeeded in putting Andre de Oliveira Macedo, 43, André do Rap behind bars, considered one of the country’s main drug traffickers and a prominent CCP leader. It took months of work to locate and arrest him in a luxury house in Angra dos Reis (RJ). All in vain.

By order of Minister Marco Aurélio Mello, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), the government of São Paulo should release him in the coming hours. This decision has caused perplexity and revolt among members of the São Paulo public security summit, who see a “lack of respect for the work of the police”.

For the minister, Macedo has been in prison since the end of 2019 without a final conviction and therefore longer than provided for in Brazilian law. However, once released, notify the residence where you can be found, if further contact is required.

“Warn him of the need to stay in a residence indicated to the Court, taking into account judicial appeals, informing of a possible transfer and adopting the posture expected of the citizen integrated into society”, reports the decision from the minister on October 2, the eve of Macedo’s birthday, when he was 43, in a São Paulo prison.

According to court data, André do Rap is currently sentenced to 15 years, 6 months and 20 days, in a 2013 case, in which he is appealing the decision and there is still no final judgment.

He was also sentenced to 14 years in prison, but after a ruling by the Federal Regional Court (TRF) 3, the sentence was reduced to 10 years, 2 months and 15 days, in a closed regime. The accused’s prison was maintained for, among other reasons, the seizure of four tonnes of internationally trafficked cocaine.

In both cases, the Minister granted habeas corpus.

For São Paulo prosecutor Lincoln Gakiya, one of the main agents in the fight against organized crime in the state of São Paulo, the minister’s decision will strengthen the CCP.

“I respect the minister, but I do not agree with his understanding. For me it is absurd to free one of the biggest international traffickers in the state of São Paulo. It will greatly increase the cocaine trafficking of the PCC to Europe. “

According to information from the São Paulo government intelligence services, when he was arrested, in the house where he was staying, there were two helicopters, one of which bought for 7 million reais and a motor boat. , acquired for 6 million reais.

“He has very high financial power, and being at large, he will resume the faction’s international drug trafficking,” said a document obtained by Folha.

According to police, international agencies are reporting links between André do Rap and the Italian Mafia.

This is not the first time that Marco Aurélio has released a member of the CCP.

Last year he freed Moacir Levi Correia, known as “Bi da Baixada”, sentenced to 29 years, three months and 16 days in prison for crimes such as criminal association and two attempted murder. . The reason was also an excess of prison sentence without final conviction.