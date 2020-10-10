Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Key Vendors Overview, Industry Size & Share, Competitive Scenario and Growth strategies With Covid-19 Impact On the Industry

Global electric commercial vehicle is registering a healthy CAGR of 39.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising automation technology and expansion in automotive industry.

This is the only report that is inclusive of the current effect of the coronavirus on the market and its forecasted trend. The coronavirus attack on the global economy has affected all industries, and its impacts are presented in detail in the report. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries.

Some key players mentioned in the report are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global electric commercial vehicle market are: Hyundai Motor India., Toyota Kirloskar Motor., Nedstack, PLUG POWER INC., Ceres Power Holdings plc, ITM Power Plc, Hydrogenics, Ballard Power Systems., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation., Siemens, Continental AG, ABB, Delphi Technologies, LG Chem, PROTERRA, Daimler AG., NISSAN, Tesla, PIAGGIO & C. S.P.A., MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LTD., and others.

Market Drivers:

Rapid adoption of electrification by logistic industries is driving the market for electronic commercial vehicles

Rising demand for fuel efficient, high-performance and emission free vehicles has also acted as market expansion for electronic commercial vehicles

Decrease in prices of batteries has also led to growth of electronic commercial vehicles

Market Restraints:

High manufacturing cost hampers the growth of the market

Less availability of support charging station has also acted as market restraints for electric commercial vehicles market

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Propulsion (Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, Vehicle Type (Bus, Trucks, Pick-Up Trucks, Van), Range (0-150 Miles, 151-250 Miles, 251-500 Miles, 500 Miles & Above), Component (Electric Motor, EV Battery, Hydrogen Fuel Cell)

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

The Electric Commercial Vehicle Market report delivers the principle locale, latest economic situations with the item value, benefits, production capacity, demand and supply, market development rate, and others. Additionally, the report performs SWOT Analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

