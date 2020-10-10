Doria to announce 70% of MS state in green quarantine phase, including capital – Selecção Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – More than 70% of the population of the state of São Paulo will enter the green phase of the SP plan, which foresees the partial reopening of almost all activities, including cinemas and theaters, in the penultimate stage of the quarantine imposed by the new pandemic. coronavirus.

The information, confirmed to Folha de S. Paulo by a person involved in the process, will be announced during the press conference this Friday 9 of Governor João Doria (PSDB), from 12:45. The mayor of the city of São Paulo, Bruno Covas (PSDB), will participate in the interview to discuss the openings planned with the change, part of which will already be implemented this Saturday (10).

The transition to the green phase, after more than six months of quarantine, allows commercial establishments to adopt less restrictive operating rules. Shopping centers and shopping malls, for example, will be able to operate with 60% of the occupancy.

In education, according to the recovery plan, the number of students present at school, currently limited to 35%, could increase to 70% after two weeks of stay in town on the new stage.

With this change, the government is expected to step up the campaign for municipalities to reopen schools, furthering the damage done to children and young people by the extension of isolation. In the midst of the election campaign, the mayors postponed their return, a decision which could be complicated by entering the green phase, when virtually all activities are proceeding more or less as normal.

For the trade, service sectors and for establishments such as beauty institutes, hairdressing salons and sports academies of all modalities and gymnastics, the same rule applies: maximum occupancy of 60% and obligation to follow remote protocols, use of masks availability of alcohol gel.

Bars and restaurants (or similar establishments) can only operate until 10 p.m. at the latest in regions which have been in the green phase for at least 14 days. In practice, this means that the rule of bar opening hours should not come into effect until October 16.

Cultural events, conventions and activities require at least 28 days in the green phase of the region. The premises must respect the maximum capacity of 60% of the capacity, control access to the site, even by appointment, and delimit the lines and spaces while respecting the minimum distance.

Any other event or activity generating agglomeration or not meeting the specifications of the SP plan remains prohibited and should not resume. The final phase of the SP plan is blue, which allows all activities as long as health controls are maintained, such as wearing masks and social distancing.

The state of São Paulo recorded, until Thursday (8), 1.02 million cases of the new coronavirus, or about 20% of the total recorded in all of Brazil.

Since February 25, when the first case of the disease in the country was confirmed, precisely in São Paulo, 36,884 deaths from the new virus in the state have been recorded, of which 35.4% in the capital of São Paulo, which has 26.6% of the population. population and 29.2% of cases.

Over the past three weeks, the daily average of coronavirus deaths in the city of São Paulo, which has already passed 100, fluctuates below 30 deaths. In September, the capital entered a phase of deceleration of the pandemic according to the measurement of the monitor maintained by Folha de S. Paulo.