Bolsonaro, Lula and governors fail as election cables, Datafolha points out

SÃO PAULO, SP – The electoral weight of national politicians in municipal elections is relative, underlines a survey conducted by Datafolha on October 5 and 6 in four state capitals.

Voters were heard in São Paulo, Rio, Belo Horizonte and Recife. Only Pernambucians were more sensitive to what is considered the country’s great political son, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Where Datafolha heard from 800 people with a three percentage point margin of error, 35% of residents would vote for a name given by the PT chief. Another 41% say they would never vote.

There is a generational aspect: while 41% of the oldest (over 60 years old) would vote for a Lula name, only 22% of the youngest (16 to 24 years old) would. In town, PT candidate Marília Arraes is tied for second place with Mendonça Filho (DEM).

Leads the dispute João Campos (PSB), son of Eduardo Campos already dead, supported by Governor Paulo Câmara, of the same party. There doesn’t seem to be a direct correlation here: 57% of ears say they don’t vote for a name given by the head of state, while 14% say they do.

Jair Bolsonaro, for his part, is also a bad voter. In Recife, 63% would never vote for a name backed by him, compared to 16% who would.

Similar rates are found in São Paulo and Rio In the capital of São Paulo, there is a possible evolution to verify, given that the questions had already been asked on September 21 and 22.

The image is that of stability. Of the 1,092 respondents, 63% would not accept an indication from Bolsonaro, 54% from Lula and 60% from Governor João Doria (PSDB).

The toucan is one of the main antipodes of the president during this pandemic year and seeks to make viable his candidacy for Planalto in 2022. In the São Paulo elections, he supports the mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB), who was his deputy in office and is second in the race with 21%.

Already Bolsonaro launched, after declaring that he would not support anyone in the first round, the deputy Celso Russomanno (Republicans) at the last minute in the capital.

With a strong “reminder” of the two elections he lost in 2012 and 2016, he now leads the race with 27%, but with an uncomfortable rejection curve and an increase in the voting intentions of rivals.

They would certainly vote for a Bolsonaro candidate at 16%, against 11% who would follow Doria’s advice and 21%, Lula’s. If this becomes an advantage for Jilmar Tatto (PT), it is something the TV campaign can answer. So far, he has only 1% of the voting intentions.

In Rio, the point outside the curve is the rejection of indications from the interim governor of the state, Cláudio Castro (PSC), who chairs the retired Wilson Witzel, of the same party.

Only 3% of the 900 Cariocas polled would hear Castro’s opinion, while 69% would not vote at all for a name he indicated. Bolsonaro and Lula follow São Paulo and Belo Horizonte’s model as electoral cables: 59% do not accept a presidential candidate, 58% reject someone appointed by the former president.

It is no coincidence that the Bolsonar candidate, Mayor Marcelo Crivella (Republicans), is far behind Eduardo Paes (MDB) according to Datafolha, as well as former governor Benedita da Silva, former minister of Lula and postulant of the PT .

In Belo Horizonte, on the other hand, rejection of a nomination by the president is lower: 53%, while 16% say they would certainly accept a Bolonarist name.

There, the position of Mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD), whose party nominally integrates the base and the Bolsonaro government, but advocates independence and whose trajectory has nothing to do with that of the president, is comfortable. Today, he would be re-elected with 56%.

The miners of the capital would also better accept a tip from their governor, Romeu Zema (Novo), elected during the anti-political harvest that brought Bolsonaro to power in 2018. Among the ears, 48% would not buy a name he named, and 11% say they would.

Lula, who once had allies in power over Minas, is more rejected as leader. 57% would not go for a PT-supported app, while 18% say yes. 800 voters were interviewed in the city.

The surveys were carried out by Folha in partnership with TV Globo. Datafolha registered the polls with regional electoral courts under number SP-08428/2020 in São Paulo, PE-08999/2020 in Recife, MG-09256/2020 in Belo Horizonte and RJ-09140/2020 in Rio.