Plastic-Free Packaging Market Future Prediction Report 2020-2026 | WestRock Company; EnviGreen; Beatson Clark; ALL PACKAGING COMPANY

The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Rawlings & Son (Bristol) Ltd; WestRock Company; EnviGreen; Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd; Beatson Clark; ALL PACKAGING COMPANY; Zumbiel Packaging; Ardagh Group S.A.; HUBER Packaging Group GmbH; MW Creative Ltd; Biogreen Bags; Alcoa Corporation; Nestlé; Amcor plc; Sulapac Oy; BALL CORPORATION; Crown; Sonoco Products Company; Reynolds and Sirane Ltd among others.

Plastic-free packaging is the category of packaging products and services which do not utilize plastics or plastic-based substances in the entire end-use product. These packaging offerings are environmental friendly, reusable, recyclable and biodegradable/compostable which promote the environmental health. The packaging products utilize materials varying from metals, glass, paper, paperboard, wood and others.

Global Plastic-Free Packaging Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

Material (Metal, Paper, Glass, Others),

Packaging Product (Pouches, Boxes, Tubes, Blisters & Strips, Bottles & Jars, Cartons, Trays, Cans),

End-Use (Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Products),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Nestlé announced the launch of new packaging offering that will be utilized in the company’s “YES!” brand of snack bars. The packaging is made from specially designed coated paper which is recyclable. The product will be launched for the U.K. and European region. The launch of these products with a recyclable packaging offering will increase the awareness regarding the availability of plastic-free packaging resulting in increased demand.

In April 2019, LICKALIX Ltd. announced the launch of a plastic-free compostable packaging offering, becoming the world’s first “ice treat” company to do so. The packaging is designed for decomposing without any external modifications and will decompose by itself in a dustbin by 12 weeks. It is also marine compostable, these organic features of the packaging is a strategy that the company has adopted due to their products being organic and natural.

Increasing demand of healthy products supporting the healthy diet is major driving factor for accelerating the market growth.

Growing number of Plastic-Free Packaging products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth.

Increased adoption of low calories diet foods and drinks is accelerating the consumption of Plastic-Free Packaging products which drives the market.

Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of premium products such as cosmetics & personal care which generally utilize glass packaging is expected to foster growth of the market

Presence of strict norms and regulations regarding the usage of plastics from the various authorities is expected to drive the growth of the market

Availability of several distribution channels and increased e-commerce adoption for purchases is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Development of biodegradable and sustainable packaging products from raw materials such as corn starch and mushroom roots is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Cost-effective nature of plastic packaging products along with the prevalence of them being lightweight and durable are factors restricting the growth of the market

Better marketing practices associated with the plastic packaging products is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

