Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Top Industry Trends & Segments Forecast 2020-2026

The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Corning Incorporated, NIPRO, SGD Pharma, Stölzle Glass, Bormioli Pharma S.p.A., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., SCHOTT AG, Gerresheimer AG, Beatson Clark, Ardagh Group S.A., APG, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Şişecam Group, Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ltd, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, Amposan S.A., Acme Vial and Glass Company, LLC., O.Berk Company, LLC., DWK Life Sciences, BD.

Global pharmaceutical glass packaging market is set to witness substantial CAGR of 6.75% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Rising demand of high protective features and high expansion activities by multinational is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

Product (Vials, Bottles, Cartridges & Syringes, Ampoules),

Drug (Generic, Branded, Biologic),

Material (Plastics, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Metal, Other Materials),

Application (Oral, Injectable, Nasal, Others),

ackaging Type (Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging),

Color (Amber, Clear),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future

Market Driver

Growth in pharmaceutical industry will drive the growth of this market

Increasing R&D activities on pharmaceutical glass packaging will propel the market growth

Rising concern towards environmental issues will also drive the growth

Growing prevalence for recycled packaging products is another important factor driving market

Market Restraints:

Availability of alternatives like plastics and metals in the market will also hamper the market growth

Increasing issues related to the glass surface will restrain the growth of the market

