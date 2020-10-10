Storm and gale cause destruction in the Caparaó region

A storm accompanied by a gust of wind caused destruction on Friday evening (9) in Guaçuí, in the Caparaó region. Several roofs have been uprooted. Poles and trees were cut down. Some properties have been partially destroyed.

The car was hit by a twisted aluminum and iron frame. (Photo: internet user)

According to the town hall, the neighborhoods most affected by the storm were Manoel Monteiro Torres, Antônio Francisco Moreira and Vila dos Professores. Several residents have lost everything inside the house.

“It was like a whirlwind. Everywhere I went, I put everything in place, ”said one of the residents.

Sections of the BR 482 motorway, which connects Guaçuí with Alegre and Cachoeiro, have been blocked by tree branches and pieces of blown tiles. The city fire department and machinery had to act to free traffic.

The wind knocked down trees and poles. One of them hit a house, but no one was injured, and the side of the terrace of a building almost collapsed and hangs. The residents left for the analysis of the structure of the building by the Civil Defense.

The property was partially destroyed in Guaçuí (Photo: Internauta)

According to the town hall, from the first minutes after the gale, servers from several departments went to the neighborhoods to cover the houses that had been removed and clean the streets.

“Everything is very sad. There were people who lost everything. We are working to serve these people in the best way and as quickly as possible, ”said Mayor Vera Costa.

According to residents, there were three sequences of rain. At first there was heavy rain and thunder. In the second, there was a thunderstorm and lightning which damaged the equipment. And finally, the wind.

Gale and storm have left traces of destruction in Guaçuí (Photo: internet user)

To serve the population, the city has opened health units in the most affected neighborhoods. The municipality is still monitoring the damage.