Linerless Labels Market to Show Tremendous Growth by 2025 | Leading Players- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, ImageTek Labels, UPM Raflatac

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here-

3M

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Donnelley & Sons Company

The other players in the market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, ImageTek Labels, UPM Raflatac, LINTEC Corporation, Tesa SE- A Beiersdorf Company, Lewis Label Products, Seiko Holdings Corporation, Mondi Plc., Sandora Sales and Manufacturing Ltd., Chicago Tag & Label, Honeywell International Inc., Polylabel, Intertronics, Sika AG , Macfarlane Group Plc., H.B. Fuller Company, Guangzhou Manborui Material Technology Co Ltd., Constantia, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, FLEXcon Company Inc., Torraspapel S.A, Bemis Company Inc., Cenveo Corporation and Adhesives Research Inc. among others.

The Global Linerless Labels market is expected to reach USD 2.85 billion by 2025, from USD 1.99 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Labelling is in other words assigning short name/phrase to something. It is used to differentiate between two products in the market. Security label refers to the labelling/assigning of security information for a product or bundles of the same product. Linerless labels find their usage from toys, medical devices, and bottles to many more. Linerless sensitive labels are three layered, when manufactured these layers are sandwiched together to get a material to be printed, laminated, peeled off and finally applied to products. Linerless labels are widely used by industry for brand recognition and even paving a way to track the item on basis of the label.

Linerless labels account for around 44% of market share of global labels by consumption and holds 66% share by value. Asia pacific region is considered largest in terms of demand and growth and China as the leading market with North America showing healthy growth around the same. With increasing foreign trade and security concerns rising, this market is set to witness quite a surge in demand and value.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing demand from pharmaceuticals industry positively drives the market.

Rising emphasis and trends towards eco-friendly labels.

Growing demand from Asia Pacific region is set to boost the market.

Increasing costs of raw materials.

Small players find it difficult to attain their economies of scale.

By Composition (Facestock, Adhesives, Others),

By Composition (Facestock, Adhesives, Others),

Printing Ink Type (Water-based Ink, UV-curable based Ink, Solvent-based Ink, Hot-melt-based Ink),

Printing Ink Technology (Digital Printing, Flexographic Printing, Gravure Printing, Screen Printing, Lithography Printing, Offset Printing, Letterpress printing),

Application (Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals, Home & Personal Care, Retail Labels, Others)

The LINERLESS LABELS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2018 Henkel successfully built global innovation centre for adhesive technologies, helping them with innovative R&Ds and skill development and training.

In May 2018 COVERIS Granby Sausages collaborated with Ravenwood for packaging of their products with linerless lables.

In April 2018 Henkel and Mondi Group successfully ventured to reduce environmental footprints from packaging. The venture gives Mondi Group access to Henkel’s resources and provides Henkel with Mondi’s innovative technology.

In 2018 LINTEC announced launch of a new set of label materials that are compatible even with industrial printers enabling printing labels even in small lots.

