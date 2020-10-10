Three pilgrims are crushed on Via Dutra on their way to Aparecida – Brazil Selections

SÃO PAULO, SP – At least three pilgrims were run over on Friday (9) as they drove on the shoulder of the Presidente Dutra highway towards Aparecida. Despite the restrictions imposed by the new coronavirus pandemic, worshipers take the traditional walk to the Basilica of the Patron Saint of Brazil.

Two of the pilgrims were run over after a 39-year-old driver lost control of his car while driving through aquaplaning, km 92 of the Presidente Dutra highway, in the Pindamonhangaba region (156 km from SP) , around 8:20 a.m.

About three hours earlier, another pilgrim was also run over while walking at km 153 of via Dutra, in the São José dos Campos region (97 km from SP), according to concessionaire Nova Dutra who manages the route. The victim’s state of health is “moderate”. The section of track on which the accident occurred was closed for about half an hour, but did not slow down, according to the dealer.

According to firefighters, the two pilgrims, aged 50 and 59, were walking towards Rio de Janeiro from the road, when at 8:20 a.m. they were hit by the car driven by the 39-year-old woman. At the time of the accident, it was raining heavily, again according to the dealer, causing aquaplaning which would have caused the driver to lose control of the car.

The youngest pilgrim was taken in serious condition to the Taubaté regional hospital (140 km from SP). The other, injured in the arms and head, was consciously taken to the municipal hospital in Pindamonhangaba. The driver of the car was also referred to the same health office. Also according to firefighters, she suffered a trauma to the head, however, she remained conscious throughout the rescue.

The two pilgrims injured at km 92 are from Belo Horizonte (MG) and began their pilgrimage in the region of Guarulhos (Grande SP), from where they intended to arrive, on foot, in Aparecida (180 km of SP), firefighters reported. The city welcomes thousands of pilgrims at this time of year due to the commemorative date of Nossa Senhora Aparecida (October 12).

Despite the restrictions at the Aparecida National Sanctuary, between August and this Wednesday (7), around 1,300 pilgrims crossed Dutra towards Aparecida, according to Nova Dutra, the concessionaire that manages the highway. During the same period last year, there were 3,794 people – in total, around 160,000 pilgrims crossed the trail in 2019.