Biden confidence index in economy rises and threatens Trump’s main asset – Selections Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – A Pew Research Center survey released on Friday (9) points out that US voter confidence in Joe Biden’s economic policy has increased and reached a technical link with index linked to current President Donald Trump .

The Republican still has an advantage in this regard -52% of respondents believe he is capable of making good decisions in the economy. But Biden is right behind, with an index of 51% which represents a growth of 3 percentage points since the last survey, carried out in June.

In all other aspects raised by the researchers, the advantage is that of the Democrat. The biggest differences appear in the questions about the candidates’ ability to unite the country and deal with the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the poll, 50% of voters say they believe Biden is capable of reducing polarization and unifying Americans, while 30% attribute the same ability to Trump. When it comes to Covid-19, the Democrat has the support of 57% of those polled, compared to 40% of the Republican.

In foreign policy, Biden has a nine point advantage (54% to 45%). The initiative of the former vice president is repeated in the ability to name good names for the Supreme Court of the United States (55% to 49%) and in the efficiency in dealing with matters of application of the law and criminal justice (49% to 45%).

When asked about their voting intentions, 52% of respondents say they intend to elect Biden, while 42% say they vote for the current president.

The 10 percentage point advantage is the same shown in the June poll, when the Pew Research Center reported 54% to 44% in favor of the Democrat. The number of undecided voters or those who intend to vote for another candidate, however, fell from 2% to 6% during this period.

The institute surveyed 11,929 Americans between September 30 and October 5. The survey’s margin of error is 1.5%.