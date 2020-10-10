Food Diagnostics Market Production, Revenue, Trends and Demand Analysis- 3M, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher, Agilent Technologies, Inc., others

Competitive landscape is another major section of reliable Food Diagnostics Market research report which presents with a clear insight into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players. To thrive in this competitive market place, market research report plays a vital role which gives important and meaningful market insights for the business. Market research analysis and data lend a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing strategies. The collected information of this winning FOOD DIAGNOSTICS marketing report is validated by the market experts for offering the best quality to the readers and end users.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are 3M, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher, Agilent Technologies, Inc., bioMerieux SA, Bio- Rad Laboratories, Inc., NEOGEN CORPORATION, Avada, Randox Food Diagnostic, Hygiena, LLC., QIAGEN, EnviroLogix.

Global Food Diagnostics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.03 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 21.09 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the incidence related to the foodborne illness is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The food diagnostic methods are used to check whether the food is safe or not, free from the harmful chemicals and having the right level of ingredients. They check whether the food contains any toxins, pathogens, pesticides, GMOs etc. Due to the high analytical precision and its accurate output in food diagnosis, PCR and microarrays are one of the most powerful tools that are used for food analysis.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Type (Diagnostics Systems, Diagnostics Consumables),

Type of Test (Safety, Quality),

Food Tested (Meat, Poultry and Seafood Products, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products, Cereals and Grains),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing development in the technologies in the food industry is the major factor driving the market.

Increase in the globalization in the food industry also acts as a driver for the market.

Market Restraints:

The improper regulatory laws and supporting infrastructure is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

High costs of the testing equipment acts as a restraint for the market.

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In March 2018, Abbott announced the launch of the Identification and Management of Feeding Difficulties (IMFeD), a study to gauge and diagnose fussy eating among children. It is used to address the poor eater among the children.

In October 2017, Bio- Rad’s announced the launch of their new Iq- Check Enterobacteriaceae PCR detection kit which is a fast, sensitive and is alternative conventional agar plate detection methods. It can be used up to 94 samples on high- or low throughput Bio- Rad Instruments.

