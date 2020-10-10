Flavonoids Market Trends and Prospects Report to 2026 With Key Players Such as Foodchem International Corporation; Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.; Merck KGaA

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Cayman Chemical; Extrasynthese; INDOFINE Chemical Company, Inc.; Foodchem International Corporation; Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.; Merck KGaA; FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Lianyuan Kangbiotech Co,.LTD; Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech Co., Ltd. among others.

Worldwide Flavonoids Industry 2020 Market Research Report

Global flavonoids market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.63% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased demand for functional food products along with rising consumption for cosmetics and nutraceutical products.

Flavonoids are metabolites that are used as food additives/ingredients in various applications due to their benefits of providing antioxidant and cell signalling pathways. These metabolites are commonly present in a wide variety of plants, fungus, as well as various kinds of fruits and vegetables. These ingredients are soluble in water and their structure consists of 15-carbon atoms

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future

Market Segment details:

By Product (Hesperidin, Daidzein, Catechin, Genistein, Others),

Type (Flavanones, Flavones, Isoflavonens, Chalcones, Anthoxanthins, Anthocyanins, Flavanols, Flavan-3-ols, Others),

Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed, Nutraceutical, Cosmetics),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of demands for healthy nutritional food products is expected to boost the growth of the market

Usage of certain variants of flavonoids as a coloring agent in food & beverage application is expected to propel the market growth

Enhanced shelf-life associated with the end-use products due to the application of flavonoids acts as a market driver

Various healthcare features associated with these products is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High levels of initial costs associated with the establishment and maintenance of a sustainable business model; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth

Lack of expertise and awareness amongst various organizations for the consistent and cost-efficient development of these products will also hamper the growth of this market in the forecast period

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In November 2016, Taj Pharma announced the availability of “VENOSTOR” for enhancing the blood flow throughout the body especially in legs. The product is a combination of antioxidant flavonoids derived from sweet orange which helps maintain better circulatory health in the body

In January 2016, Cayman Chemical announced that they had acquired Biomol GmbH. This acquisition will result in immediate expansion of distribution capabilities of Cayman Chemical while enhancing the presence of the company in Germany and Europe region. They will also be able to offer better support capabilities to their customers across the region

