Gabriel Braga Nunes and his wife are expecting another girl – Selections Brazil

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS0 – Gabriel Braga Nunes, 48, has revealed that he will be the father of a girl for the second time. The actor, who is married to Isabel Nascimento Silva, with whom he already has Maria, 6, announced the news via social media on Friday (9).

“Friends, another little girl is coming! A joy only here at home,” the artist captioned the post. Besides, he also revealed that the new family member is called Valentina and that she is due to be born at the end of the year. “There will be four of us soon,” Nunes added.

Pregnant since April, he and the actor’s wife have decided to keep the news a secret.

In an interview with Folha de S.Paulo last year, the actor who starred in the series “Hebe” (Globo), declared that he was a super owl father. “It keeps getting colder. When I was newborn, I loved it. Then they said ‘it just keeps getting better’, and I thought it was impossible, because I love babies so much. I am very accomplished as a father. It would be much less fortunate if I hadn’t had children. “

The desire to expand the family was also mentioned by the actor. Now, on the verge of becoming it a second time, the actor wanted to expose on the networks that he is happy with the arrival of Valentina. The actor has been married to Isabel Nascimento since 2014.