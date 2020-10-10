Fermenters Market 2020 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – Eppendorf AG, Sartorius, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pierre Guerin, others

To carry out competitive analysis, Fermenters Market with various strategies of the major players in the market have been considered that range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others which lead to an ascend of their footprints in the market. Moreover, the report revises general market conditions, estimates market share and possible sales volume of the industry, figure out the probable market for a new product to be launched and discover the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product. Being a top-notch and comprehensive in nature, Fermenters Market research report gives better insights about different market segments on which businesses are highly dependent to thrive in the market.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Eppendorf AG, Sartorius, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pierre Guerin, CerCell ApS, Electrolab Biotech, Applikon Biotechnology, GEA Group, General Electric, Bioengineering AG, Zeta Holding, bbi-biotech, Ajinomoto, Novozymes.

Worldwide Fermenters Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

Global fermenters market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.13 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.12 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Fermenters are usually the cylinder-shaped vessels which are made up of glass or stainless steel. Unlike bioreactors, fermenters are used only for the fermentation process. In fermenters, all biological reactions take place in controlled pressure and temperature. According to the organism used for fermentation, the operation and designing of fermenters get modified, which helps to enhance the value of the product as well as the production scale.

By Application (Food, Beverage, Healthcare Products & Cosmetics),

Process (Batch, Fed-Batch, Continuous),

Mode of Operation (Automatic, Semi-Automatic),

Material (Stainless-Steel, Glass)

Microorganism, (Bacteria, Fungi),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Rising consumption of fermented beverages in developed economies

Increasing awareness about food preservation

Market Restraints:

Rising cost of fermenters

Risk of contamination with arsenic in rice milk

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In March 2018, Sartorius Stedim Biotech launched ambr 250 high throughput bioreactor/fermenter for single-use perfusion system, which contained of parallel bioreactor system. It was specifically designed for the cell culture perfusion process to produce therapeutic antibodies.

In May 2017, Eppendorf launched the BioFlo 120, a fermenter system (bioprocess control station) for microbial fermentation and mammalian cell culture applications. It consisted of a extensive range of glass and BioBLU single-use vessel options (250 mL to 40 L).

