Folha de São Paulo panel: Cascade effect

The tax recovery bill sent to the Legislative Assembly by the João Doria administration (PSDB), which extinguishes municipalities and increases taxes, appeared in the electoral discussions of candidates for the city of São Paulo.

Among toucan supporters also Bruno Covas, for example, complaints accumulate as to the moment of the sending of the project, which generates an antipathy on the left (close to the civil service) and on the right (criticism of the increase taxes).

It does not end

At Alesp, the government’s difficulty in articulating made the problem last for weeks, prolonging the possible wear and tear of Covas. Allies of the mayor say they fear that the campaign’s association with the governor could be further exploited.

Now

Doria’s management representatives say that every month the project is not approved, it will cease to impact over R $ 400 million.

Up to me

The problem also affects Celso Russomanno’s campaign. His party, the Republicans, is at the grassroots level and is pushing its MPs to vote in favor of the proposal.

Confusion

Support for the project removed Alesp scholars from the Russomanno campaign. On the one hand, the deputies understand that they should help the elected president of the SP.

On the other hand, they fight with the party of the candidate in the assembly. PSL is leading the anti-project strategy alongside PT, PSOL and Novo.

Another visit

The ministers of the Supreme Dias Toffoli and Alexandre de Moraes had lunch yesterday in Bandeirantes with Doria.

The deputy, Rodrigo Garcia (DEM), the mayor Bruno Covas and Antônio Imbassahy, secretary of the government, also participated.

Republican

Official rationale for the meeting, vaccine development in São Paulo was one of the topics discussed. The ministers were firm in saying that they are against any ideological treatment of the issue and therefore have to go to court.

Opposition

According to those present, there were also comments on the appointment of Federal Judge Kassio Marques. Among the magistrate’s praises, one of the ministers joked that he has no proof, but is convinced that Marques did not vote for Jair Bolsonaro in the 2018 election.

Stop

The electoral court has decided to suspend the first campaign play by Guilherme Boulos (Psol) at São Paulo City Hall, which has the appearance of actor Wagner Moura. The candidate denies any wrongdoing.

The clock

Judge Guilherme Silva e Souza considered the argument presented by the SP Merece Mais coalition, by Joice Hasselmann (PSL), that Moura participated in 16 of the 17 seconds of the play, violating the law that determines that a supporter cannot may only be 25 years old. % of material time.

Nothing like

Minister Tereza Cristina (Agriculture) sent an article to investors in England with arguments to refute accusations of destroying the Amazon for food production. The document is distributed by the Brazilian Embassy.

Punishment

Last Monday (5), 20 companies, including Nestlé and McDonald’s, sent a letter to the government asking to stop imports of products associated with deforestation.

reply

“Illegal logging and forest fires are very serious problems, but they are not causing global warming.

The misleading accounts of this reality do not help to solve the problem, but to deepen polarization and hamper cooperation between countries, ”the article said.

Carreata

About twenty parliamentarians, representing 7 parties, will go next week to seek the Supreme President, Luiz Fux, and the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, to again demand that the trial of the JBS complaint be, finally, registered in the agenda of the tribunal.

Complaint

They promise to bring new documents that would show the concealment of property by contractors after the winning collaboration agreement.

Filming

“Fachin, elected by person, legislates and puts an end to the triple list for the choice of rectors”

Representative Paulo Eduardo Martins (PSC-PR), on the vote of Minister STF, whose rector at federal level should be the first of the triple list.