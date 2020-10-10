Áurea Carolina, candidate in BiH, defends the exemption of the IPTU for people affected by the pandemic – Selections Brazil

SÃO PAULO, SP (UOL-FOLHAPRESS) – PSOL candidate for mayor of Belo Horizonte, Áurea Carolina, said the economic measures adopted by the current administration were insufficient for small traders to cope with the pandemic.

During a sabbatical leave promoted by Folha and UOL on the morning of Friday (9), she defended the exemption from certain taxes as a means of contributing to the economic recovery of the city.

“We need to think about a policy of temporary exemption from IPTU and other taxes for those most affected,” Amanda Rossi, UOL, and Fernanda Canofre, Folha, told reporters.

The candidate said Belo Horizonte “was already going through an economic setback”, which she said was made worse by the town hall’s inattention with small businesses, stores and establishments. “A lot of them had to close their doors and it had a disastrous effect on the city,” he said.

The candidate also defended a reallocation of fiscal policy. The idea is that that part of the upper class population, which sustains fortunes of over R $ 5 million, pledges a higher amount of income for the capital of Minas Gerais.

The Datafolha poll published Thursday (8) appointed the current mayor and re-election candidate, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), at the head with 56% of the voting intentions. Áurea Carolina had 3%.

Left front and campaign donations Áurea tried to form a left front for the election of Belo Horizonte, but the alliance was unsuccessful. “In fact, we tried to build a broad left front, we discussed for weeks with PT and PSDB, and with other parties,” he said.

According to the candidate, for different reasons, the parties decided to go ahead with their own candidates. “It’s a loss if we don’t have this broad forehead, this dispersal of votes can come at an initial cost,” he said.

She also commented on the case of the PSOL candidate for Duque de Caxias (RJ) who was threatened with punishment by the party for receiving donations from certain people, including Armínio Fraga, former president of the Central Bank. “I understand in this case that there is no violation of the statute of the PSOL”, commented the candidate on this subject.

Áurea also claimed that the fight against racism also requires remedial measures. “This implies a distribution of resources,” he added.

The candidate also said that she was part of the opposition of the federal government and the state government. “I will seek interlocutions with representatives of the state and the federal government, but without ever giving in to their excesses and their authoritarian and destructive mode of government.”