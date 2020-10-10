Chatbots Market 2020 – Company Business Overview, Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin, Recent Development

Global Chatbots Market is expected to reach USD 4125.3 Million by 2025 , from USD 750.3 Million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 36.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

Major Industry Competitors: Chatbots Market

Some of the major players operating in the global chatbots market are IBM, Nuance Communications, eGain Corporation., Creative Virtual., Artificial Solutions, Next IT Corp., [24]7.ai, CX Company, Speaktoit, iDAvatars, Baidu, Poncho, Kik., WeChat., Varo, Babylon, ReplyYes, SRI International, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Anboto, among others.

Key Segmentation: Chatbots Market

By Type (Software, Services), By Usage (Websites, Contact Centres, Social Media, Mobile Platform), By Industry Vertical (Financial Services, Healthcare, Communication, Retail, Travel and Hospitality, Government, Education, Utilities), By Deployment Type, By End User (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises)

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Acceptance of cloud-based technology

Increasing demand for automated patient management tools in the healthcare industry

Penetration of websites and mobile applications are increased

Key Developments in the Market:

There is a huge growth for chatbots because large enterprises widely employ chatbot for digital marketing applications and for easy communication. The Kik Bot Store is going to launch chatbot with 16 bots, which will include the Weather Channel, H&M, Vine and Funny or Die.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Chatbots Market

Chatbots Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Chatbots Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Chatbots Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Chatbots Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Chatbots Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Chatbots

Global Chatbots Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

