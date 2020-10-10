Cláudio Humberto: half of the paulistanos admit to having elected Russomanno

Surveys conducted in the city of São Paulo by Paraná Pesquisa, Ibope and Datafolha, more recently, reveal that the situation of candidate Celso Russomanno (Republicans) is better than what they look like to opponents and “political analysts”.

With a rejection slightly lower than that of Bruno Covas (PSDB), for example, Datafolha showed that, in a hypothetical second round, almost half of the electorate of São Paulo (46%) admits to voting Russomano against the current mayor of Tucano (40%).

Doria takes the votes

Experts have already identified a phenomenon: Part of Covas’ rejection is due to his connection to Tucano Governor João Doria.

Vengeance of the voters

The rejection “by table” can favor Russomanno in the dispute: part of the electorate seems to want to “take revenge” on Doria by refusing the vote to Covas.

Leadership remains

In the simulation of the first round, Russomanno leads with 27% (similar figures in the three surveys), six points ahead of Bruno Covas.

Always out of the game

Guilherme Boulos (Psol) excited the left, going from 9 to 12% (Datafolha), within the margin of error, but the rejection is a record: 59.8% (Paraná Pesquisa).

Bandits are freed twice on the pretext of Covid

In São Paulo, 322 of the 5,777 prisoners released by the courts were again arrested by the police on the pretext of the Covid pandemic. The 322 people were arrested for crimes committed after their release to be placed under provisional house arrest. Of the 322 bandits arrested again, 79 have been freed, under the same excuse of belonging to the group at risk. The frenzy to liberate bandits, including leaders of criminal factions, has taken on pandemic proportions in that state.

Get rid of the problem

The judges took advantage of the NYC’s recommendation to “pay attention” to the problem of at-risk prisoners to promote mass release.

Disobedience?

The judges who released did not order picking up dangerous bandits, even after CNJ chairman Minister Luiz Fux placed limits on release

It was all a lie

Nivaldo Restivo, secretary of the penitentiary administration, revealed that the contamination rate in São Paulo prisons is lower than outside.

37.8 degree cold front

Used to Piauí’s incredible heat, Federal District Governor Ibaneis Rocha has played with complaints of the 37.8-degree heat in Brasilia. “It’s a cold front from Piauí …” he said.

The guarantor has limits

Ricardo Lewandowski is another well-known guarantor in the Federal Supreme Court (STF), but since Bolsonaro is interested in the case of the deposition in person or in writing, there is no guarantee of anything.

Information war

The journalist, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Brazil, Elkhan Polukhov, gathered Brazilian colleagues to explain his government’s version of the conflict with Armenia. After coffee, he has already called everyone by name.

Socialist iPhone

After playing a violent Bope captain and a murderous drug dealer, actor Wagner Moura took part in Guilherme Boulos (Psol) live, where he took on the role of a millionaire celebrity posing as a socialist.

Exit door

Senator Álvaro Dias (Pode-PR) presented a project allowing companies that hire Bolsa Família beneficiaries to be exempt from paying social security and social security contributions.

All over

In Brasiléia (AC), nine were convicted of robbery. Former mayors, municipal secretaries, councilors and businessmen have taken more than 49 years for auction fraud, corruption and criminal organization.

Employment opportunities

President of the Mato Grosso do Sul Labor Foundation (Funtrab), Marcos Derzi is excited about the mission of finding employment opportunities. In three months, he already celebrates the national record.

Death sentence

Today is World Day Against the Death Penalty, which is gaining more and more fans. Ten countries that use the death penalty the most are China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Pakistan, Egypt, the United States and Somalia.

Think carefully …

… we had the hottest September in history, October continues in the same vein, but they still haven’t said Bolsonaro is to blame.

Power without shame

First those who cry

Mayor of São Paulo for the second time, Jânio Quadros then received the assistant miner Humberto Souto with all the Salamaleks: “To what do I owe the honor of this visit?”

Souto went straight to the point: “A group of singers from Minas Gerais will come to São Paulo. They are young and have difficulties. Could the city not provide financial assistance?

Jânio replied: “Your claim is noble, Mr. Deputy, but how can I help those who still sing when I don’t have the resources to help those who cry?” Humberto Souto smiled and left empty-handed.