Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market Emerging Trends, Modality and Key Players-Carestream Dental LLC, Dentsply Sirona, VATECH, Cefla s.c., J. MORITA CORP, Acteon Group Ltd

3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This rising trend will raise the initial estimated market value from USD 641.03 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1424.8 million by 2026.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market are PLANMED OY, Danaher, Carestream Dental LLC, Dentsply Sirona, VATECH, Cefla s.c., J. MORITA CORP, Acteon Group Ltd, ASAHIROENTGEN IND. CO. LTD., GENORAY CO.LTD., and PreXion.

Key points mentioned in the report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels
Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.
Strategies of key players and product offerings

Key Developments in the Market:

On February 5, 2018 PLANMED OY announced the launch of a new and improved Planmed Verity CBCT scanner that offers enhanced images with higher quality for orthopedics and also included head and neck imaging.

Market Drivers:

Increasing geriatric population and chronic ailments are on the rise which will act as a major market driver

Enhanced imaging quality and lower amounts of radiation involvement will also act as major market driver

Market Restraints:

Consideration of dental treatment as a cosmetics procedure and not being included in the insurance are one of the major restraining factors for the market

High costs of imaging systems and maintenance of these systems will act as a major restraint for the market

Segmentation: Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market

By Application Dental Implant ology Oral and Maxillofacial surgery Orthodontics Endodontics General Dentistry Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorders Periodontology Forensic Dentistry Non-Dental ENT Breast Imaging Orthopedic conditions

By End-User Hospitals and Clinics Diagnostic Centers Research Institutes



By Patient Position Single Position Standing Position Seated Position Supine Position Combination Position

By Detector Type Image Intensifier Detector Flat-Panel Imager Detector



By Field of View Small Field of View Systems Medium Field of View Systems Large Field of View Systems



By Geography North America South America Europe Asia Pacific South Africa



