 Global Neuromodulation Market 2020 Worldwide Industry Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Opportunity And Competitive Landscape Forecast||Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc

Global neuromodulation market is registering a healthy CAGR of 13.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to rise in geriatric population and their vulnerability to neurological disorders. The expansion in emerging economies is likely to drive the market growth.

Some of the major players operating in neuromodulation market areBioAlps Association, Bioness Inc., Soterix Medical Inc., Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL, Nevro Corp., Neuronetics, Cogentix Medical, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., NeuroPace, Inc., NeuroSigma, Inc., NDI, IntraPace, Inc., DynaMD, BioControl Medical, Synapse Biomedical Inc., Functional Neuromodulation, Ltd., Stimwave LLC, Biegler GmbH, Stimwave LLC, Modulus, Inc. EnteroMedics Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation among others.

Analysis on the market gives us these points

To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the neuromodulation is flourishing. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the neuromodulation market Recent industry trends and developments To describe and forecast the neuromodulation market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Major market drivers and restraints:

Rise in geriatric population

Increase in cases of neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases

Increase in awareness regarding the safety and efficacy of neurostimulator devices

Robust product pipeline

Rise in investments and funds

Unfavorable reimbursement policies

Lack of healthcare professionals

