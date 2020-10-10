Covid-19 Impact Analysis On Water Soluble Packaging Market Insights On Strategies Of Key Players KURARAY CO., LTD, Aicello Corporation, Cortec Corporation, Mondi, Sekisui Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Global Water Soluble Packaging Market, By Raw Material (Polymer, Surfactant, Fiber), End-Use (Industrial, Residential ), Solubility Type (Cold Water Soluble, Hot Water Soluble), Packaging Type (Bags, Pouches, Pods & Capsules), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Water soluble packaging market is expected to reach USD 4.30 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 5.50% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growth opportunities and high potential in the packaging sector in emerging nations and development of plant-based sources for the removal of water soluble materials will further create several opportunities that will led to the growth of the water soluble packaging market in the above mentioned period.

Dearth of regulatory standards about the usage of water soluble packaging in the less developed areas and less awareness about the use of water soluble packaging in emerging nations will act as restraints to the growth of the water soluble packaging market in the above mentioned period.

This water soluble packaging market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

The increasing environmental and sustainability concerns, rising awareness among people regarding the need for the reduction of single-use plastics usage, growing demand from industries such as food & beverages, chemicals, personal care and cosmetics, increasing usage of water soluble packaging in various applications are some of the factors expected to drive growth of the water soluble packaging market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. However, higher acceptability of bioplastics will act as a challenge to the water soluble packaging market growth.

Water Soluble Packaging Market Scope and Market Size

Water soluble packaging market is segmented on the basis of raw material, end-use, solubility type and packaging type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of raw material, the water soluble packaging market is segmented into polymer, surfactant and fiber.

On the basis of end-use, the water soluble packaging market is segmented into industrial and residential. Industrial is further segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, chemicals and water treatment.

On the basis of solubility type, the water soluble packaging market is segmented into cold water soluble and hot water soluble.

On the basis of packaging type, the water soluble packaging market is segmented into bags, pouches and pods & capsules.

The country section of the water soluble packaging market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The countries covered in the water soluble packaging market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The major players covered in the water soluble packaging market report are KURARAY CO., LTD, Aicello Corporation, Cortec Corporation, Mondi, Sekisui Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, MonoSol, Arrow GreenTech Ltd, Watson Inc. and Aquapak Polymers other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

