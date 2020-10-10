Hemp Beer Market 2020 Increasing Demand, Industry Share, Growth With Industry Study Pandemic Trends Analysis And Impact Effect Analysis | Key Players Analysis, In Depth Insight, Growth & Research Finding To 2027

Global Hemp Beer Market, By Type (Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic), Component (Cannabidiol (CBD) and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Hemp is a variety of cannabis plants species that are grown specifically for industrial uses of its derived products. Hemp is one of the fastest growing plants and is also one of the first plants to be reel into usable fibre 50,000 years ago. Hemp is used for commercial items, clothing, biodegradable plastics, paints and others.

Hemp beer market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 5.3 billion by 2027, while registering this growth rate of 6.20% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Rising demand for wellness drinks which will act as a factor for the hemp beer market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Low sugar content present in the products and with the presence of appropriate quantity of hemp in the beverages are major factors increasing the growth of the market, legalization of marijuana usage for recreational and medical purposes in many countries will drive the production and demand for cannabis infused beverages. Growth of cannabis for the treatment of cancer, pain control and neurological disorders will also enhance the market growth. Hemp consumers will shift their focus from smoking hemp to other ways such as beverages, chocolates and tinctures and will support the market growth. Alcohol companies are shifting their focus to hemp to capture greater market share in the form of R&D activities and new product launch to attract customers and increase the sales will create the growth opportunities for hemp beer market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

This hemp beer market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on hemp beer market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Hemp Beer Market Scope and Market Size

Hemp beer market is segmented on the basis of type and component. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the hemp beer market is segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

Based on component, the hemp beer market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

North America dominates the hemp beer market due to the legalisation of cannabis for medical and recreational purpose is a major factor for the growth of the market in the region. Canada legalised use of marijuana for medical and recreational purpose. 13 U.S states allow the use of low THC and high CBD products for medical purpose.

The country section of the hemp beer market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The major players covered in the hemp beer market report are Alkaline88 LLC, Phivida Holdings Company, koios beverages corp, Dixie Brands Inc, VCC Brands, Cannabis Drinks Expo, Hexo Corp, Aphria Inc and Canopy Growth among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

