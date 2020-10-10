Soft Gels Market By Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Regional Growth, Major Key Players, Technology And Industry Trends Till 2027

Global soft gels market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the overall growth experienced by the pharmaceutical industry, along with increasing areas of application for the product in nutraceutical products.

Global Soft Gels Market By Product Type (Gelatin Softgel Capsules, Vegetarian Softgel Capsules), Raw Material (Type-A Gelatin, Type-B Gelatin, Fish Bone Gelatin, HPMC, Starch Material, Pullulan), End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Nutraceutical Companies, Cosmeceutical Companies, CROs), Application (Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations, Antianemic Preparations, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs, Cough & Cold Preparations, Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs, Health Supplements, Vitamin & Dietary Supplements, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Softgels is the form of delivering therapeutics; it is produced on the basis of gelatin and is generally available in the shape of capsules. These drug delivery methods are the outer shell of a capsule capable of holding the active-ingredient in the inner mould in the form of liquids or semi-liquid. This method of delivery is highly effective as chances of choking on the drugs is significantly reduced and even the outer shell can be utilized to incorporate the active ingredients while the delayed release of the ingredient can be achieved.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demands for nutritional and health-care supplements globally is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing demands for natural, organic products from the population globally acts as a market driver

Growing focus of manufacturers on the development of advanced manufacturing technologies also drives the growth of this market

Growing focus of manufacturers and market players to expand their production capacity and geographical presence can also boost the market growth

Market Restraints:

Vulnerable nature of raw material prices for softgels, along with large financial costs associated with the non-animal based softgels is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the degrading quality of softgels is expected to restrict the market growth

Increasing demands from the consumers for halal-certified products and medicinal solutions; this is expected to act as a restraint in the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Catalent, Inc announced that they had invested USD 14 million for the expansion of their facility located in Eberbach, Germany which will help in expansion of their operations for vision inspection system, softgel coating capabilities, additional packaging capacity and printing technology. The expanded site will be completed by 2020 with 10% of current workforce also expected to increase

In September 2017, Aenova Group GmbH announced that they had expanded their production capacity for soft gelatin capsules by approximately investing 14 million euros at their site located in Cornu, Romania. The expansion is expected to be responsible for 100 new employment opportunities while this will also focus on the establishment of leadership of Aenova Group for soft gelatin capsules

Global soft gels market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of soft gels market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global soft gels market are Aenova Group GmbH; Capsugel; Fuji Capsule; Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd.; Catalent, Inc; Eurocaps Ltd; GuangDong Yichao Biological CO.,LTD.; Elnova Pharma; Captek Softgel International Inc.; Weihai Baihe Biology Technological Co., Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Strides Pharma Science Limited; Soft Gel Technologies, Inc.; IVC Industries, Inc; Nature’s Bounty; Yuwang among others.

