How to make clerics? Learn how to prepare this refreshing drink – Selections Brasil

Perfect for cooling off on the hottest days, cléricot is an easy drink to prepare. With some seasonal fruits and a good white wine, you will learn how to make cléricot without mystery.

But in addition to being practical, it is delicious, ideal to enjoy with friends, at a family reunion or to soften the heat of the season. In addition, it is possible to make some variations in the preparation and to please all tastes.

What goes with the clericot

As it is a refreshing drink, it can be enjoyed with different types of starters. Therefore, try making diced tapioca, mini pizzas, chunky cheese or even toast with jam, for example.

What is the difference between sangria and cléricot? Sangria is a typical Spanish drink. Although it also includes fruit in its preparation, it is usually made with red wine, which is weakened by the addition of water and a lot of ice. Clericot is a French drink, which has become popular in Uruguay and Argentina. It is made with white or sparkling wine and fruit!

Then see how to prepare 4 versions of this amazing drink and surprise your palate!

LightFieldStudios / iStock

Preparation mode

1. In a glass jar, put the white wine and the fruit and mix well.

2. Then take it to the refrigerator and leave it for two hours, so that the flavor of the fruit is incorporated into the wine.

3. When the time is up, take it out of the fridge and taste it. If necessary, add a little sugar.

4. Add ice and serve.