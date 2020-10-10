STF forms majority to maintain ban on work for minors under 16

Plenary session of the Supreme Federal Court (Photo: Rosinei Coutinho / SCO / STF)

Ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority to uphold the ban on child labor under 16. The exception concerns so-called minor apprentices, who can be hired from the age of 14.

Voting takes place in the Court’s virtual plenary, a digital tool that allows magistrates to analyze cases without the need for a physical meeting or by videoconference, and ends at 11.59pm on Friday 9. The rapporteur’s vote, Dean Celso de Mello, was accompanied by his colleagues Marco Aurélio Mello, Gilmar Mendes, Alexandre de Moraes, Edson Fachin, Cármen Lucia and Ricardo Lewandowski.

The lawsuit was brought by the National Confederation of Industrial Workers (CNTI) over two decades ago, in 1999, to challenge Constitutional Amendment No. 20. The provision had been approved the previous year. to fight against child labor. At the time, the organization asserted that “the Brazilian social reality requires the work of minors” and that the integration of children and young people into the labor market would help to eradicate poverty and “marginalization”.

“It is better to keep your job than to see your child die of hunger and, not rarely, his family”, declares CNTI in action.

In his vote, Dean Celso de Mello, who is retiring next week after 31 years as a member of the court, called the Confederation’s worldview “false.”

“In support of claims which clearly suggest the reestablishment of the minority theory based on the doctrine of irregular status – he argues that child labor has the merit of removing the humble child and the poor adolescent from marginalization and delinquency, which would justify, in this line of thought, sacrificing the best interests of the child to preserve peace and public security ”, criticized the dean.

Known for his votes in favor of minorities and human rights, Celso de Mello also recalled that the Constitution prohibits so-called social decline.

“In addition to arousing excessive and prejudiced mistrust of children and adolescents, motivated by financial reasons, it is a clear subversion of the role assigned by the Constitution to the family,” society and the state, which is primarily the responsibility of the child. and the adolescent, the duty to protect them from all forms of neglect, discrimination, exploitation, violence, cruelty and oppression ”, noted the Minister regarding the CNTI’s request .