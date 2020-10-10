Global Pediatric Neurology Devices Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product Type, Service, Neurological Subspecialties, Application and Region

Global Pediatric Neurology Devices Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a nearby CAGR of 8.7 % during a forecast period.

Market Definition

Pediatric neurology is a branch of science raising to neurological disorders in children like frequent headaches and insomnia. The prevalence of neurological disorders in children is mounting rapidly. Neurological disorders are diseases of brain, spine, and nerves that connect them.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the pediatric neurology devices market. Government of developing economies are looking forward to accepting advanced technology from the developed regions to improve the quality of life of their citizen and also support the launch of medical devices for treating and aiding children with neurological disorders. Environmental factors could provoke genetic and epigenetic mutations as well as disease-related inflammatory events such as Alzheimer’s disease. However, the high cost related to diagnosis and monitoring of neurological diseases may hinder market growth.

Global Pediatric Neurology Devices Segment analysis:

The report covers the segments in the pediatric neurology devices market such as product, services, neurological subspecialties, and application. Based on service, the electroencephalography segment is expected to grow at the highest X.6 % CAGR during the forecast period. Electroencephalography (EEG) Measures electrical potentials at scalp generated by underlying neurons particularly useful at diagnosing epilepsy and coma and also it monitors record of the electrical activity of the brain. Therapists highly rely on EEG procedures and video EEG to diagnose neonatal seizures and paroxysmal events and psychogenic nonepileptic seizures (PNES) respectively.

Global Pediatric Neurology Devices Market Regional analysis

North America dominates the pediatric neurology devices market share of XX % during the forecast period because of the rising incidence of diseases such as depression, epilepsy, and migraine, high healthcare spending, and cumulative government support for research & development. The 3rd International Conference on Neurology and Brain Disorders were organized on 19-10, June 2019 at the Crowne Plaza Dublin Hotel, Dublin- Ireland helps for regional growth. Migraine is an extraordinarily prevalent neurological disease, affecting 39 million men, women and children in the U.S. and 1 billion worldwide in 2019.

According to the Neurological Alliance, estimated that there are 14.7 million neurological cases in 2019. According to a report published by UMKC School of Medicine, about 2.7 million people in the U.S are suffering by epilepsy and more than 45,000 new cases are diagnosed every year. Increasing the incidence of neurological disorders in the region, which increases the market potential for neurology drugs.

Country-wise Analysis:

Emerging economies, such as India and China, contribute to the growth of the market in APAC which will grow at a CAGR of XX%, because of increasing incidents of neurological disorders. The prevalence of neurological disorders is representing huge economic and social burden mainly in low income and developing regions where there is increased life expectancy and elevated aging populations, as well as neurological services and resources, which are rare and limited. Furthermore, factors such as the increasing demand for quality devices in the healthcare and flourishing healthcare technology is estimated to provide the drive to the market growth, which boosts the uptake of advanced equipment.

Key Development

The reports cover key developments in the pediatric neurology devices market as organic and inorganic growth strategies.

• On January 2020: Abbott’s has developed low dose neurostimulation for chronic pain. The Proclaim XR spinal cord stimulator can run for ten years using its internal battery, and patients can control its function using a paired iPhone. For chronic pain patients who may be helped by such therapy, it may result in a huge lifestyle improvement over many of their previous options.

• January 2020, The infinity Parkinson’s by delivering deep brain stimulation(DBS) system, originally developed by St. Jude Medical that became part of Abbott, already has approval to stimulate the subthalamic nucleus (STN) and ventral intermediate nucleus (VIM) for the he treatment of Parkinson’s, Essential Tremor, and some other movement disorders.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Pediatric Neurology Devices Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Pediatric Neurology Devices Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Pediatric Neurology Devices Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Pediatric Neurology Devices Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Pediatric Neurology Devices Market

Global Pediatric Neurology Devices Market, By Product Type

• Neurosurgery Devices

• Neurostimulator

• Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices

Global Pediatric Neurology Devices Market, By Service

• Electroencephalogram

• Intrathecal Baclofen Therapy

• Neurological Evaluations

• Vagal Nerve Stimulation

Global Pediatric Neurology Devices Market, By Neurological Subspecialties

• Neuro-Oncology

• Neuromuscular

• Neonatal Neurology

• Neuroimmunology

• Stroke

• Others

Global Pediatric Neurology Devices Market, By Application

• Hospitals

• Healthcare Centers

• Neurological Research Centers

Global Pediatric Neurology Devices Market, by Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating in Global Pediatric Neurology Devices Market

• Abbot

• Elana

• Inova Healthcare System

• Medtronic

• The Nemours Foundation

• Stryker

• Boston Scientific

• B.Braun Melsungen

• Integra LifeSciences

• St. Jude Medical

