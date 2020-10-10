Doria backs down and abandons the resources of universities and Fapesp – Selecção Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – For more than a week without gaining support to vote on the tax adjustment bill, Governor João Doria (PSDB) on Thursday (8) informed the rectors of state universities that he would renounce withdrawing resources from educational institutions and Fapesp (Foundation to support research of the State of São Paulo).

Presented two months ago, Bill 529 provides for the 2019 financial surplus of state universities (USP, Unesp and Unicamp) and Fapesp to be transferred to the Public Treasury for use in the 2021 budget. also shut down ten public agencies, responsible for different areas such as health, housing and transport.

The withdrawal of resources from universities, which this year alone would lose 1 billion reais, is one of the points that is encountering greater resistance and has mobilized the academic and scientific community.

According to a statement from Cruesp (Council of Rectors of São Paulo State Universities), Doria informed executives that she was proposing changes to the PL to exclude educational institutions and Fapesp from collecting financial surpluses.

“The project was seen as an attack on university autonomy and an attack on the state’s scientific, technological and educational system, which would cause serious damage to society in São Paulo,” the council’s note said.

The leaders of the four institutions warned that the withdrawal of the resource would interfere with research projects. According to them, although the annual accounts show a surplus, the resource that would be withdrawn comes from financial reserves already committed for future expenditure on financing and promoting research in progress and which are long-term.

They also pointed out that the measure could be considered unconstitutional since it removed the administrative autonomy they had enjoyed for 31 years. “Cruesp recognizes and thanks the entire academic community for its intense mobilization in favor of preserving the financial and management autonomy of universities.”

Since September 28, Doria’s bench has been trying to achieve a quorum to vote on the bill. The mobilization against the project even led to an unprecedented union, with the accession of PT, PSL, PSOL, Novo and seven other parties to obstruct the vote.

According to Doria, the measures proposed in the project are necessary for the budgetary adjustment and the balance of the public accounts. The goal is to reduce the shortfall of 10.4 billion reais in the accounts in the context of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Wanted, the Doria government has not commented on the flip side of the proposal. The management defends that the project aims at measures to “guarantee the payment of teachers, health professionals, police and other officials in 2021 and maintain the quality of public services.”