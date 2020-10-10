Pro-gold miners destroy US television equipment during protest in PA – Brazil Selections

CURITIBA, PR – Miners from the Mundurucu people destroyed the equipment of an American television crew during a demonstration in Itaituba (PA). The incident is part of the escalating tension in the region between indigenous peoples who promote and oppose gold mining, an illegal activity on indigenous lands.

The Vice TV team, including Brazilian journalist and presenter Pedro Andrade, was harassed last Tuesday (6) while covering the blockade of the intersection of BR-163 with BR-230 (Transamazônica). The protest, made by Mundurucus and non-native miners, demanded the legalization of the activity, a promise from the Jair Bolsonaro government (without a party).

Microphone in hand, the Mundurucus took turns criticizing journalists. “You can’t get on a plane and shoot like that. Otherwise things will get difficult. Do you think it’s only you who have the power to send NGOs, to send a plane, to do that? ? No, “said one of them.

“If you go over there in our village, there we have television, there we need flying boats [lanchas], you need a car, you also need to eat well, understand? “, Continued the mundurucu, in a video circulating on social networks.

Pedro Andrade tried to calm the mood. “I have come here to hear your opinion, but I understand, I fully respect why you are acting this way,” he said into the microphone. “I want to apologize if we got in the way. But I don’t want you to think I came here to make a fuss.”

On the site, pocket anthropologist Edward Luz, who advised on invasions of indigenous lands in Pará, again tried to convince the Mundurucus to speak to Vice TV.

It was in vain. Pedro Andrade and the team had their faces painted and one of the mundurucus ordered the team to place the equipment on the asphalt. Then the camera and microphone were torn apart.

On Wednesday (7), the garimpeiros lifted the blockade after negotiating with the federal road police, relieving a line of trucks of a few kilometers.

In early August, an Ibama operation against gold mines sparked protests from miners from Mundurucus during Minister Ricardo Salles’ visit to Jacareacanga (PA), a town near the indigenous land of Munduruku.

The next day, the FAB took minors from Mundurucus to meetings with federal authorities in Brasilia. The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) is investigating the trip.

The Tapajós River Basin, where the indigenous Munduruku land is located, is the epicenter of illegal gold mining in the country. The activity, financed by non-natives, is carried out mainly by means of PCs (backhoes).

The environmental impact is significant, with the destruction of margins and the silting up of streams and rivers. In addition, the activity finances alcohol, drugs and prostitution on indigenous territory.

Despite the damage, the federal government defended the legalization of mining and mining on Indigenous lands. In February, President Jair Bolsonaro sent Congress a bill on the subject.

GARISPO RESISTANCE

On Wednesday (7), five Mundurucus organizations released a manifesto condemning illegal mining. “We do not accept the few who are deceived by the pariwat [brancos] and use the name of our people. We do not want to regularize destruction activities on our territory, ”specifies the text, published on the internet.

“The invasions of our territory have multiplied and, with it, the destruction of our territory since the arrival of this mismanagement and even more after the visit of the Minister of the Environment on our territory. We are the majority of Mundurucus, we are in our villages and we are against mining and forestry projects on our territory! “

In August, the natives of the Caiapó people closed the same BR-163, but to protest against the invasion of loggers and miners on their territories.

“I have always been against the exploitation of timber and gold,” said Chief Raoni, of the Caiapó people, in a video released Thursday (8). “In my country, I will not allow loggers and miners to enter.”