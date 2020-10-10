Covid: Hamilton and Bottas isolated after testing positive at Mercedes

(Photo: Reproduction / Twitter @ MercedesAMGF1)

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas must live “like hermits” to reduce the risk of infection with the novel coronavirus (covid-19) among Formula 1 title contenders, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff (9) said on Friday, after the team released a second test with a positive result.

A Mercedes spokesman said the entire team was tested again after the first positive test on Thursday, ahead of the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nürburgring circuit (Germany). One was also positive and the other inconclusive, he added.

Four other members of the team, all with a negative test, were subsequently isolated, according to protocols adopted by the automotive category, while six replacements were brought in from England.

“Every loss of an important limb affects the race, but I think we’re in control,” Wolff told reporters.

The Austrian said every precaution was being taken to protect six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Bottas, who are 44 points behind the Briton after 10 races this season.

“The drivers are the smallest of the whole group, of the whole team,” Wolff said.

“It’s definitely not a good situation for them, because you almost have to live like a hermit, and that’s what they do. They are at home, they are not going to dinner, they are not meeting other people, ”he said.

“With the team, they don’t stay with the engineers in the room. They are in their own rooms and we avoid personal contact with them as much as possible. It’s literally getting in the car, driving and keeping your distance, ”he added.

Racing Point’s Sergio Perez lost two races in August after contracting the virus. The Mexican is still the only driver to have tested positive in the automobile category.