Robinho’s lawyer has met Santos and return should be on the agenda – Selecção Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Attorney and Robinho representative Marisa Alija has a meeting scheduled with Santos this Friday (9). On the program, questions about the players managed by her from the basic categories of Peixe. However, another topic needs to be addressed again: Robinho’s return.

Marisa’s encounter with the Santos toppers was originally posted by GE. The striker wants to return to Peixe and has not even heard from other clubs.

Santos even had a preliminary conversation with the eternal 7 shirt when he found himself close to unlocking at FIFA. Now the penalty should drop once the fish have reached a deal and obtained financial assistance.

The intention of the “Rei das Pedaladas” is to sign a longer contract to end her career at Peixe. The athlete who was in Basaksehir, Turkey, is 36 years old. His last club in Brazil was Atlético-MG, in 2017.

Robinho has three spells at Santos, where he was revealed, having won two Brazilian championships in 2002 and 2004, one Brazil cup in 2010 and two São Paulo championships in 2010 and 2015.